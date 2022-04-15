Edison State to host annual Leadership Conference

PIQUA — The Paul G. Duke Academy for Community Leadership and the Center for Leadership Development at Edison State Community College will host the Mosaic of Community Leadership Conference on Wednesday, May 18, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Edison State’s Piqua Campus.

The annual conference brings together executive directors, board members, staff, and volunteers to explore in-depth topics related to nonprofit management and leadership. This year’s event will focus on the theme of Rethinking the Challenges of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Access in Nonprofits.

The event will feature a keynote address provided by Dr. Karen Townsend, president of KTownsend Consulting, an organizational development firm offering expertise in leadership development and 21st Century diversity. Townsend works with leaders to create inclusive environments and build strong teams so they can effectively and efficiently meet the needs of their diverse clients and customers.

A certified diversity educator, thought leader, and recognized subject matter expert, Townsend’s programs highlight the importance of both recognizing organizational diversity and leveraging the potential, talent, and skills of every person.

Townsend serves on the board of directors for the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, Miami Valley Fair Housing Center, and Dayton Boys and Girls Club. She is a member of the Diversity Advisory Council for the Dayton Business Journal and the Community Advisory Board for the Dayton Daily News. Dr. Townsend has written a number of articles on diversity and inclusion that have been featured in local, regional, and national publications and media outlets.

The one-day conference will also feature breakout education and work sessions led by nonprofit professionals. These sessions will focus on a series of topics dedicated to strengthening nonprofit organizations, including human resources, governance and leadership, financial management, fundraising and friendraising, and communication and partnerships.

The annual conference is made possible through the continued support and generosity of The Paul G. Duke Foundation.

Event registration is open now. The cost to attend the event is $59 per person. Register by visiting www.edisonstatedukeacl.org/mosaic.