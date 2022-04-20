Anna prom set for April 30

ANNA — Anna High School will hold prom on April 30 at The Oaks Club, Shelby Oaks.

Students will arrive for the prom between 6:30-7 p.m. With dinner served from 7–8 p.m. The meal will be catered the Spot. The dance will be held from 8-11 p.m.

The crowning of the king and queen will be held at 10:30 p.m.

Music will be provided by Rhythm of Life DJ. Centerpieces will be created by Karrie Buehler with KB Design and Consulting.

Anna High School court members are:

• Grant Albers, son of Ron and Chris Albers. After graduation, he plans to enter the workforce at Honda.

• Merritt Alspaugh, son of Bert and Bonnie Alspaugh. After graduationhe plans to study Aerospace engineering at Purdue University.

• Zach Ambos, son of Michael and Jennifer Ambos. After graduation he plans to attend Ohio State University and major in Civil Engineering.

• Bryce Cobb, son of Amy and Brandon Cobb. After graduation he plans to attend Ohio Dominican to play golf and major in Business.

• Aaron Haynes, son of Carrie and Drew Higgins and Karen and Scott Haynes. After graduation he plans to enter the workforce.

• Hayden Schmidt, son of Ryan and Jennifer Pulfer and Bill and Deb Schmidt. After graduation he plans to attend Malone University to study secondary education.

• Bethany Althauser, daughter of Kristian and Heather Althauser. After graduation she plans to attend Thomas More University to continue her cross country and track career while studying Communications and to continue her photography business, Bethany Elizabeth Photography.

• Hope Bixler, daughter of Kim and Andy Bixler. After graduation she plans on attending Miami University and majoring in Biology with a co-major in premedical studies.

• Kayli Brewer, daughter of Andrea Brewer and Shawn Brewer. After graduation she plans to attend Miami University.

• Gabrielle Myers, daughter of Nick and Tia Palmisano. After graduation she plans to attend Wright State- Lake campus for middle childhood education

• Laney Reiss, daughter of Adam and Diane Reiss. After graduation she plans on attending the University of Dayton to major in marketing and minor in communications management.

• Lauryn Wolters, daughter of Dennis and Kellee Wolters. After graduation she plans to attend Ohio Northern University to study Middle Childhood Education and run track.

After prom will be held at Anna Elementary School from 11:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Students must arrive before 11:45 p.m. The cost is $10 per person.

After prom is sponsored by the junior parents, who are the chaperones. Prizes were donated by local businesses.