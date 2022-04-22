Posted on by

Sidney prom celebrates ‘A Night at the Oscars’


SIDNEY — Sidney High School will be celebrating “A Night at the Oscars” during the 2022 junior-senior prom on Saturday, April 23, at the Fort Piqua Plaza in Piqua, Ohio. The evening starts at 8 p.m. with the crowning ceremony taking place at 9:30 p.m. and the ending at 11 p.m.

Seniors on prom court include queen candidates Reagan Frank, daughter of Lori and Jon Frank; Nylah Houts, daughter of Beth and Tyson Houts; Korah Hudson, daughter of Kristy and Willie Hudson; Zoe Overholser, daughter of Sherri and Mike Overholser; and Montana Stephens, daughter of Jamie and Jeremy Stephens.

The king candidates are Kaden Abbott, son of Angela and Ric Abbott; Landon Davis, son of Renee and Darren Davis; Chris Hudgins, son of Tish Icenogle-Hudgins and Chris Hudgins; Andrew McLain, son of Bridget and Tony McLain; and Marco Orozco, son of Serlene and Nazario Orozco.

