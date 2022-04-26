NSHSS honors Fort Loramie senior

ATLANTA — The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) has announced that Anton Turner, of Minster, has been selected to become a member of the organization. The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS C0-founder and President James W. Lewis.

“On behalf of NSHSS and our Co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that Anton has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said Lewis. “Anton is now as member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.

“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” said Lewis. “We help students like Anton build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.

NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. Each step along the way — from high school to college to career — NSHSS connects young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.

Turner is a senior at Fort Loramie High School and Upper Valley Career Center. He is the son of Rob Turner and Amye Francis.