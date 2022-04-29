New Bremen royalty

On Saturday, April 23, New Bremen High School had their 2022 junior senior prom. The theme was “A Night in the City. The 2022 prom court was announced and the king and queen were honored.Pictured left to right are Grace Wilker, Kaylee Freund, Olivia Hall, Queen Sami Hemmelgarn, King Mason Kuck, Trevor Bergman, Caden Puthoff, and Ben Wells.

