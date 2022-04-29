Fort Loramie High School honors students

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie High School’s 2021-22 Achievement and Academic Awards Program was held Wednesday, April 27. The students’ commitment to their education was evident based on the large number of award recipients.
At the conclusion of the event, Anna Detrick, daughter of Dustin Detrick, received the prestigious Fort Loramie Student of the Year Award. Additionally, each subject area teacher selected a student of the year to best represent his or her course.
Other highlights of the evening included recognizing students who received OHSAA and Shelby County League distinctions. Likewise, Honor Roll, Scholar Athlete, and Perfect Attendance recipients were recognized. This year’s seniors received numerous scholarships throughout the evening.
Additionally, elementary teacher and freelance photographer, Ellen Wehrman received the OHSAA State Award for Sportsmanship, Ethics, and Integrity for her numerous contributions to the community by providing photos at a multitude of events.
The Fort Loramie High School staff applauds the students’ hard work and the parents’ role in supporting their sons and daughters.
Special achievement awards
OHSAA Scholar Athlete Award, Jada Drees and Jacob Sherman
OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award, Claira Rethman and Colin Gasson
OHSAA Courageous Student Award, Trey Ranly
OHSAA NFHS National Award of Excellence, Colleen Brandewie and Evan Eilerman
OHSAA State Award for Sportsmanship, Ethics, and Integrity, Ellen Wehrman
Shelby County Athletic League Scholarship Nominees, Riley Heitkamp and Colten Gasson
Matt Zircher Shelby County Athletic League Sportsmanship Award, Ava Sholtis and Ty Ruhenkamp
ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARD-Students must have made the A or A- honor roll each of the first three nine weeks. Students receiving this award for their first time will receive an Academic Letter. All others will receive an Academic Pin.
Seniors: Aubrey Baker, Elise Beresik, Lauren Bergman, Olivia Borchers, Colleen Brandewie, Anna Detrick, Morgan DeWeese, Jada Drees, Evan Eilerman, Tristan Fleckenstein, Lane Frilling, Colin Gasson, Colten Gasson, Wesley Gehret, Kaitlyn Grillot, Riley Heitkamp, Sierra Henning, Emily Hess, Delaney Higgins, Clint Hilgefort, Corey Hilgefort, Brooke Holthaus, MaKenna Homan, Ethan Larger, Mallory Lessing, Damon Mescher, Cara Meyer, Jacob Puthoff, Trey Ranly, Jared Rodeheffer, Isaiah Scheer, Brad Schmiesing, Alyson Schmitmeyer, Elizabeth Shatto, Jacob Sherman, Ava Sholtis, Quinn Sholtis, Ally Siegel, Vivian Siegel, Karson Tennery, Julia Thompson, Quinci Voisard, Rhese Voisard and Abby Wrasman.
Juniors: Adam Ballas, Kameron Barhorst, Katrina Berning, Sierra Blumenstock, Nathan Boerger, Max Cotner, Maya Dues, Darren Eilerman, Lillian Eilerman, Ella Hoelscher, Justin Holthaus, Collin Lessing, Olivia Mescher, Lillian Moore, Dani Paulus, Austin Pleiman, Carson Pleiman, Isaac Raterman, Frank Rethman, Will Ruhenkamp, Sarah Thomas and Ava Turner.
Sophomores: Cammie Benanzer, Alex Boerger, Colleen Boerger, Ella Boerger, Colleen Borchers, Damian Bruns, Emma Eilerman, Bradyn Frilling, Ellen Frilling, Rachel Gehret, Levi Gephart, Hallie Grillot, Mavrick Grudich, Ashlee Hess, Allyson Holland, Brynn Holland, Summer Hoying, Will Hoying, Carissa Meyer, Johanna Meyer, Alex Rose, Jaden Rose, Abigail Siegel, Elly Siegel, Lucy Siegel, Makenna Snider and Whitney Timmerman.
Freshmen: Jared Baker, Marie Ballas, Laney Barhorst, Jenna Barhorst, Nicholas Barhorst, Ella Bertke, Addison Boerger, Avery Brandewie, Harley Eilerman, Julian Gaier, Carter Gasson, Megan Gigandet, Ariel Heitkamp, Isaac Holthaus, Claire Hoying, Amanda Kunkler, Katelyn Luthman, Maxwell Maurer, Aly McCumber, Victoria Mescher, Joe Puthoff, Deanna Rodeheffer, Anna Ruhenkamp, Beau Schafer, Mylee Shatto, Katie Sherman, Kelly Thompson, Autumn Turner and Audrey Wrasman.
Scholar Athlete Award – Students have maintained a 3.50 or higher Cumulative GPA and participated in at least one athletic activity this school year.
Seniors: Aubrey Baker, Elise Beresik, Lauren Bergman, Eva Bolin, Olivia Borchers, Colleen Brandewie, Elliott Davis, Anna Detrick, Jada Drees, Evan Eilerman, Tristan Fleckenstein, Lane Frilling, Colin Gasson, Colten Gasson, Wes Gehret, Kaitlyn Grillot, Riley Heitkamp, Sierra Henning, Clint Hilgefort, Corey Hilgefort, Brooke Holthaus, Gavin Kemper, Ethan Larger, Damon Mescher, Cara Meyer, Gabe Meyer, Owen Pleiman, Trey Ranly, Luke Regula, Isaiah Scheer, Alyson Schmitmeyer, Jacob Sherman, Ava Sholtis, Quinn Sholtis, Emma Swick, Karson Tennery, Julia Thompson, Rhese Voisard and Abby Wrasman.
Juniors: Jessica Albers, Adam Ballas, Katrina Berning, Sierra Blumenstock, Nathan Boerger, Viola Bornhorst, Maya Dues, Darren Eilerman, Ella Hoelscher, Kristen Knasel, Collin Lessing, Caleb Maurer, Olivia Mescher, Danielle Paulus, Austin Pleiman, Isaac Raterman, Frank Rethman, Sarah Thomas, Aubrey Turner, Ava Turner and Aiden Wehrman.
Sophomores: Cammie Benanzer, Alex Boerger, Ella Boerger, Colleen Borchers, Claudia Bornhorst, Emma Eilerman, Bradyn Frilling, Ellen Frilling, Rachel Gehret, Levi Gephart, Hallie Grillot, Mavrick Grudich, Ashlee Hess, Aliya Hoelscher, Allyson Holland, Brynn Holland, Will Holland, Summer Hoying, Will Hoying, Jade Laux, Carissa Meyer, Johanna Meyer, Grant Poeppelman, Alex Rose, Jaden Rose, Jason Siegel, Makenna Snider, Macy Timmerman and Whitney Timmerman.
Freshmen: Jared Baker, Marie Ballas, Laney Barhorst, Jenna Barhorst, Nicholas Barhorst, Ella Bertke, Addison Boerger, Avery Brandewie, Harley Eilerman, Julian Gaier, Carter Gasson, Ariel Heitkamp, Isaac Holthaus, Luke Holthaus, Claire Hoying, Ethan Koester, Darren Kunk, Katelyn Luthman, Maxwell Maurer, Aly McCumber, Victoria Mescher, Lauren Moore, TJ Paulus, Joe Puthoff, Deanna Rodeheffer, Anna Ruhenkamp, Beau Schafer, Mylee Shatto, Katie Sherman, AJ Siegel, Kelly Thompson, Autumn Turner and Audrey Wrasman.
American Legion Americanism Test – The Americanism Test is given to students in grades 10, 11 and 12, and sponsored by the American Legion Post #355. Awards are given to the top two students with the highest score for each grade.
Seniors, Lauren Bergman and Jacob Puthoff
Juniors, Olivia Mescher and Adam Ballas
Sophomores, Rachel Gehret and Camron Homan
perfect attendance for the first three nine weeks – Students had perfect attendance for the first three nine weeks. This includes the Fort Loramie High school students and Upper Valley Career Center students.
Seniors: Lane Frilling, Jared Rodeheffer and Quinci Voisard.
Juniors: Justin Holthaus.
Sophomores: Alex Boerger, Owen DeLoye, Summer Hoying and Morgan Pleiman.
Freshmen: Avery Brandewie.
The 2022 Fort Loramie High school scholarships winners are:
Community Foundation of Shelby County
Lola Detrick Carmony Scholarship, Jacob Puthoff
Fort Loramie Achievement Community for Excellence
Fort Loramie ACE Scholarship, Evan Eilerman and Abby Wrasman
Herb Poeppelman Memorial Scholarship, Lauren Bergman
Fort Loramie Agriculture Scholarship, Jacob Puthoff
Fort Loramie Athletic Booster Club Scholarship, Owen Pleiman, Ty Ruhenkamp, Lauren Bergman and Abby Wrasman
Fort Loramie Board of Education Scholarship, Anna Detrick
Fort Loramie Education Association – Marie Quinlin Scholarship, Alyson Schmitmeyer
Fort Loramie Education Foundation
Mike & Mary Jo Barhorst Family Scholarship, Isaiah Scheer
Ted & Anita Barhorst Scholarship, Luke Meyer
Ben-Med Fund Scholarship, Quinci Voisard
Joe & Mary Borchers Memorial Scholarship, Owen Pleiman and Riley Heitkamp
Homer & Mary Lou Bornhorst Family Scholarship, Lauren Bergman
Boyer Financial Group-Senior Scholars, Colin Gasson and Jada Drees
Ralph W. Eilerman Family Scholarship, Eva Bolin
Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister, & Shenk Scholarship, Aubrey Baker
Hugo & Thelma Meyer Scholarship, Abby Wrasman
Leo J. Meyer Memorial Scholarship, Olivia Borchers
Minster Bank Scholarship, Colleen Brandewie
Paul & Veronica Perin Scholarship,. Cara Meyer
Urban & Pauline Ratermann Family Scholarship, Rhese Voisard and Quinn Sholtis
Ratermann Insurance Agency Scholarship, Anna Detrick
Red & Black Scholarship, Elizabeth Shatto
Elmer & Marty Schafer Scholarship, Jacob Puthoff
Thomas E. Schafer Scholarship, Evan Eilerman
Thomas E. Schafer Skills Scholarship, Dani Barhorst
Richard & Shirley Simon Memorial Scholarship, Ava Sholtis
John & Victoria Albers Scholarship (Bill Maurer), Kaitlyn Grillot
Ft. Loramie Community Service Club Scholarship, Brooke Holthaus and Jacob Sherman
August “Jr.” Gaier Memorial Scholarship, Gavin Kemper
Osgood Bank Scholarship, Anna Detrick
American Legion Post 355 Scholarship, Jacob Puthoff
Post 355 Legionnair, Auxillary & Sons Scholarship, Isaiah Scheer
Fort Loramie Fire Department-Michael Hoying Memorial Scholarship, Bradly Schmiesing
Fort Loramie Knights of Columbus Youth Fund Scholarship, Evan Eilerman
Fort Loramie Liberty Days Scholarship, Lauren Bergman and Aubrey Baker
Fort Loramie Music Boosters Scholarship, Aubrey Baker, Anna Detrick, Kaitlyn Grillot, Brooke Holthaus, MaKenna Homan, Gavin Kemper, Mallory Lessing, Cara Meyer, Jared Rodeheffer, Isaiah Scheer, Alana Stricker, Quinci Voisard and Abby Wrasman
Fort Loramie High School Outstanding students by departments
Agricultural, Aubrey Baker; Art, Hallie Grillot; Business/Computers, Aiden Wehrman; English, Rhese Voisard; Family & Consumer Science, Rhese Voisard; Industrial Arts, Alex Boerger; Mathematics, Jacob Puthoff; Music, Anna Detrick; Science, Tristan Fleckenstein; Social Studies, Adam Ballas; and Spanish, Lillian Moore.
Fort Loramie High School Outstanding student of the Year: Anna Detrick