Fort Loramie High School honors students

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie High School’s 2021-22 Achievement and Academic Awards Program was held Wednesday, April 27. The students’ commitment to their education was evident based on the large number of award recipients.

At the conclusion of the event, Anna Detrick, daughter of Dustin Detrick, received the prestigious Fort Loramie Student of the Year Award. Additionally, each subject area teacher selected a student of the year to best represent his or her course.

Other highlights of the evening included recognizing students who received OHSAA and Shelby County League distinctions. Likewise, Honor Roll, Scholar Athlete, and Perfect Attendance recipients were recognized. This year’s seniors received numerous scholarships throughout the evening.

Additionally, elementary teacher and freelance photographer, Ellen Wehrman received the OHSAA State Award for Sportsmanship, Ethics, and Integrity for her numerous contributions to the community by providing photos at a multitude of events.

The Fort Loramie High School staff applauds the students’ hard work and the parents’ role in supporting their sons and daughters.

Special achievement awards

OHSAA Scholar Athlete Award, Jada Drees and Jacob Sherman

OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award, Claira Rethman and Colin Gasson

OHSAA Courageous Student Award, Trey Ranly

OHSAA NFHS National Award of Excellence, Colleen Brandewie and Evan Eilerman

OHSAA State Award for Sportsmanship, Ethics, and Integrity, Ellen Wehrman

Shelby County Athletic League Scholarship Nominees, Riley Heitkamp and Colten Gasson

Matt Zircher Shelby County Athletic League Sportsmanship Award, Ava Sholtis and Ty Ruhenkamp

ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARD-Students must have made the A or A- honor roll each of the first three nine weeks. Students receiving this award for their first time will receive an Academic Letter. All others will receive an Academic Pin.

Seniors: Aubrey Baker, Elise Beresik, Lauren Bergman, Olivia Borchers, Colleen Brandewie, Anna Detrick, Morgan DeWeese, Jada Drees, Evan Eilerman, Tristan Fleckenstein, Lane Frilling, Colin Gasson, Colten Gasson, Wesley Gehret, Kaitlyn Grillot, Riley Heitkamp, Sierra Henning, Emily Hess, Delaney Higgins, Clint Hilgefort, Corey Hilgefort, Brooke Holthaus, MaKenna Homan, Ethan Larger, Mallory Lessing, Damon Mescher, Cara Meyer, Jacob Puthoff, Trey Ranly, Jared Rodeheffer, Isaiah Scheer, Brad Schmiesing, Alyson Schmitmeyer, Elizabeth Shatto, Jacob Sherman, Ava Sholtis, Quinn Sholtis, Ally Siegel, Vivian Siegel, Karson Tennery, Julia Thompson, Quinci Voisard, Rhese Voisard and Abby Wrasman.

Juniors: Adam Ballas, Kameron Barhorst, Katrina Berning, Sierra Blumenstock, Nathan Boerger, Max Cotner, Maya Dues, Darren Eilerman, Lillian Eilerman, Ella Hoelscher, Justin Holthaus, Collin Lessing, Olivia Mescher, Lillian Moore, Dani Paulus, Austin Pleiman, Carson Pleiman, Isaac Raterman, Frank Rethman, Will Ruhenkamp, Sarah Thomas and Ava Turner.

Sophomores: Cammie Benanzer, Alex Boerger, Colleen Boerger, Ella Boerger, Colleen Borchers, Damian Bruns, Emma Eilerman, Bradyn Frilling, Ellen Frilling, Rachel Gehret, Levi Gephart, Hallie Grillot, Mavrick Grudich, Ashlee Hess, Allyson Holland, Brynn Holland, Summer Hoying, Will Hoying, Carissa Meyer, Johanna Meyer, Alex Rose, Jaden Rose, Abigail Siegel, Elly Siegel, Lucy Siegel, Makenna Snider and Whitney Timmerman.

Freshmen: Jared Baker, Marie Ballas, Laney Barhorst, Jenna Barhorst, Nicholas Barhorst, Ella Bertke, Addison Boerger, Avery Brandewie, Harley Eilerman, Julian Gaier, Carter Gasson, Megan Gigandet, Ariel Heitkamp, Isaac Holthaus, Claire Hoying, Amanda Kunkler, Katelyn Luthman, Maxwell Maurer, Aly McCumber, Victoria Mescher, Joe Puthoff, Deanna Rodeheffer, Anna Ruhenkamp, Beau Schafer, Mylee Shatto, Katie Sherman, Kelly Thompson, Autumn Turner and Audrey Wrasman.

Scholar Athlete Award – Students have maintained a 3.50 or higher Cumulative GPA and participated in at least one athletic activity this school year.

Seniors: Aubrey Baker, Elise Beresik, Lauren Bergman, Eva Bolin, Olivia Borchers, Colleen Brandewie, Elliott Davis, Anna Detrick, Jada Drees, Evan Eilerman, Tristan Fleckenstein, Lane Frilling, Colin Gasson, Colten Gasson, Wes Gehret, Kaitlyn Grillot, Riley Heitkamp, Sierra Henning, Clint Hilgefort, Corey Hilgefort, Brooke Holthaus, Gavin Kemper, Ethan Larger, Damon Mescher, Cara Meyer, Gabe Meyer, Owen Pleiman, Trey Ranly, Luke Regula, Isaiah Scheer, Alyson Schmitmeyer, Jacob Sherman, Ava Sholtis, Quinn Sholtis, Emma Swick, Karson Tennery, Julia Thompson, Rhese Voisard and Abby Wrasman.

Juniors: Jessica Albers, Adam Ballas, Katrina Berning, Sierra Blumenstock, Nathan Boerger, Viola Bornhorst, Maya Dues, Darren Eilerman, Ella Hoelscher, Kristen Knasel, Collin Lessing, Caleb Maurer, Olivia Mescher, Danielle Paulus, Austin Pleiman, Isaac Raterman, Frank Rethman, Sarah Thomas, Aubrey Turner, Ava Turner and Aiden Wehrman.

Sophomores: Cammie Benanzer, Alex Boerger, Ella Boerger, Colleen Borchers, Claudia Bornhorst, Emma Eilerman, Bradyn Frilling, Ellen Frilling, Rachel Gehret, Levi Gephart, Hallie Grillot, Mavrick Grudich, Ashlee Hess, Aliya Hoelscher, Allyson Holland, Brynn Holland, Will Holland, Summer Hoying, Will Hoying, Jade Laux, Carissa Meyer, Johanna Meyer, Grant Poeppelman, Alex Rose, Jaden Rose, Jason Siegel, Makenna Snider, Macy Timmerman and Whitney Timmerman.

Freshmen: Jared Baker, Marie Ballas, Laney Barhorst, Jenna Barhorst, Nicholas Barhorst, Ella Bertke, Addison Boerger, Avery Brandewie, Harley Eilerman, Julian Gaier, Carter Gasson, Ariel Heitkamp, Isaac Holthaus, Luke Holthaus, Claire Hoying, Ethan Koester, Darren Kunk, Katelyn Luthman, Maxwell Maurer, Aly McCumber, Victoria Mescher, Lauren Moore, TJ Paulus, Joe Puthoff, Deanna Rodeheffer, Anna Ruhenkamp, Beau Schafer, Mylee Shatto, Katie Sherman, AJ Siegel, Kelly Thompson, Autumn Turner and Audrey Wrasman.

American Legion Americanism Test – The Americanism Test is given to students in grades 10, 11 and 12, and sponsored by the American Legion Post #355. Awards are given to the top two students with the highest score for each grade.

Seniors, Lauren Bergman and Jacob Puthoff

Juniors, Olivia Mescher and Adam Ballas

Sophomores, Rachel Gehret and Camron Homan

perfect attendance for the first three nine weeks – Students had perfect attendance for the first three nine weeks. This includes the Fort Loramie High school students and Upper Valley Career Center students.

Seniors: Lane Frilling, Jared Rodeheffer and Quinci Voisard.

Juniors: Justin Holthaus.

Sophomores: Alex Boerger, Owen DeLoye, Summer Hoying and Morgan Pleiman.

Freshmen: Avery Brandewie.

The 2022 Fort Loramie High school scholarships winners are:

Community Foundation of Shelby County

Lola Detrick Carmony Scholarship, Jacob Puthoff

Fort Loramie Achievement Community for Excellence

Fort Loramie ACE Scholarship, Evan Eilerman and Abby Wrasman

Herb Poeppelman Memorial Scholarship, Lauren Bergman

Fort Loramie Agriculture Scholarship, Jacob Puthoff

Fort Loramie Athletic Booster Club Scholarship, Owen Pleiman, Ty Ruhenkamp, Lauren Bergman and Abby Wrasman

Fort Loramie Board of Education Scholarship, Anna Detrick

Fort Loramie Education Association – Marie Quinlin Scholarship, Alyson Schmitmeyer

Fort Loramie Education Foundation

Mike & Mary Jo Barhorst Family Scholarship, Isaiah Scheer

Ted & Anita Barhorst Scholarship, Luke Meyer

Ben-Med Fund Scholarship, Quinci Voisard

Joe & Mary Borchers Memorial Scholarship, Owen Pleiman and Riley Heitkamp

Homer & Mary Lou Bornhorst Family Scholarship, Lauren Bergman

Boyer Financial Group-Senior Scholars, Colin Gasson and Jada Drees

Ralph W. Eilerman Family Scholarship, Eva Bolin

Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister, & Shenk Scholarship, Aubrey Baker

Hugo & Thelma Meyer Scholarship, Abby Wrasman

Leo J. Meyer Memorial Scholarship, Olivia Borchers

Minster Bank Scholarship, Colleen Brandewie

Paul & Veronica Perin Scholarship,. Cara Meyer

Urban & Pauline Ratermann Family Scholarship, Rhese Voisard and Quinn Sholtis

Ratermann Insurance Agency Scholarship, Anna Detrick

Red & Black Scholarship, Elizabeth Shatto

Elmer & Marty Schafer Scholarship, Jacob Puthoff

Thomas E. Schafer Scholarship, Evan Eilerman

Thomas E. Schafer Skills Scholarship, Dani Barhorst

Richard & Shirley Simon Memorial Scholarship, Ava Sholtis

John & Victoria Albers Scholarship (Bill Maurer), Kaitlyn Grillot

Ft. Loramie Community Service Club Scholarship, Brooke Holthaus and Jacob Sherman

August “Jr.” Gaier Memorial Scholarship, Gavin Kemper

Osgood Bank Scholarship, Anna Detrick

American Legion Post 355 Scholarship, Jacob Puthoff

Post 355 Legionnair, Auxillary & Sons Scholarship, Isaiah Scheer

Fort Loramie Fire Department-Michael Hoying Memorial Scholarship, Bradly Schmiesing

Fort Loramie Knights of Columbus Youth Fund Scholarship, Evan Eilerman

Fort Loramie Liberty Days Scholarship, Lauren Bergman and Aubrey Baker

Fort Loramie Music Boosters Scholarship, Aubrey Baker, Anna Detrick, Kaitlyn Grillot, Brooke Holthaus, MaKenna Homan, Gavin Kemper, Mallory Lessing, Cara Meyer, Jared Rodeheffer, Isaiah Scheer, Alana Stricker, Quinci Voisard and Abby Wrasman

Fort Loramie High School Outstanding students by departments

Agricultural, Aubrey Baker; Art, Hallie Grillot; Business/Computers, Aiden Wehrman; English, Rhese Voisard; Family & Consumer Science, Rhese Voisard; Industrial Arts, Alex Boerger; Mathematics, Jacob Puthoff; Music, Anna Detrick; Science, Tristan Fleckenstein; Social Studies, Adam Ballas; and Spanish, Lillian Moore.

Fort Loramie High School Outstanding student of the Year: Anna Detrick