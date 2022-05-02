Local VFW awards scholarships

SIDNEY — Shelby County Memorial Post 4239 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Sidney, along with the VFW 4239 Auxiliary, awarded two scholarships to 2022 high school graduates who completed their high school careers and will begin the next chapter of their lives. The scholarships are for two one-time awards of $1,000 to be used to further their education.

As stated by Post Commander Thomas Kinninger and Past Auxiliary President Marsha Jones, “This is what the VFW really likes to do. It’s one of the core reasons the VFW exists … to support VFW members and their families.” Post 4239 and Auxiliary congratulates these students.

The 2022 recipients are

• Donovan Davis is a student at Miamisburg High School in Miamisburg, Ohio. He will attend the University of Cincinnati (Ohio), Ohio, to study Architecture. His sponsor is John Robert Berger, his grandfather.

• Claire Henman is a student at Fairlawn High School. She will attend Bowling Green (Ohio) State University to study Actuarial Science and Statistical Analysis. Her sponsors are Duane and Patricia Mullen.