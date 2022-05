The Fairlawn Local School Youth Choir sang at the Dayton Dragons game April 24. They sang the “National Anthem” prior to the game. The choir had to audition for the honor to sing at the game.

The Fairlawn Local School Youth Choir sang at the Dayton Dragons game April 24. They sang the “National Anthem” prior to the game. The choir had to audition for the honor to sing at the game. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_FairlawnDragons.jpg The Fairlawn Local School Youth Choir sang at the Dayton Dragons game April 24. They sang the “National Anthem” prior to the game. The choir had to audition for the honor to sing at the game. Courtesy photo