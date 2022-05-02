Fairlawn choirs receive Superior ratings

SIDNEY — The vocal arts are alive and well in Shelby County as choirs and bands from the area perform and compete again for the first time in person since 2019.

The Fairlawn High School Choir and Fairlawn Tenor/Bass Choir both earned straight Superior ratings from adjudication at OMEA State Large Group Contest held at Tippecanoe High School. The students performed music in multiple languages and various styles in Class C at OMEA District XI Large Group Contest in March and received overall Superior ratings to qualify for State.

The choirs are directed by Sonya Phillips and Shelly Mann.

This is the first time Fairlawn has had two choirs receive Superior ratings at OMEA State Contest.

The High School Choirs, along with the Fairlawn High School Band, will be competing again for the Music in the Parks Band & Choir Contest Cedar Point May 13-14.