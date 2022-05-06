VFW donates to Wilma Valentine Childcare

SIDNEY — Recognizing the community value of childcare for children with disabilities, local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4239 has donated $1000 to Wilma Valentine Childcare in Sidney. VFW Commander Thomas Kinninger asked for worthy recommendations for a charitable donation from his membership. The Wilma Valentine Childcare program received a unanimous vote from his officers.

Wilma Valentine Childcare is a non-profit childcare center for all children ages 3, 4 and 5, and not enrolled in kindergarten. The center provides opportunities for children with disabilities, and without disabilities, to learn together in an integrated setting. All children learn the value of friendship and are taught important life skills. Staffing ratio is maintained at approximately one staff for every seven children. They can offer more individualized care for children because of their smaller size and consistent staff. They work with children on skills that many of the other larger childcare centers don’t have the time or the staff to address.

The children learn how to work and play alongside each other, in a setting where it is safe for them to learn and grow. WVC serves children who are aged 3-5 so that they can attend preschool at either Shelby Hills Preschool or the Sidney City School’s preschool program at Whittier Early Childhood Center.

Shelby County Memorial Post 4239 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States is a nonprofit veteran’s service organization comprised of eligible military veterans and service members from the active, guard and reserve forces. They trace their roots back to 1899, to secure rights and benefits for service for vets. There was no medical care or veterans’ pension for them, and they were left to care for themselves. Today, membership in the VFW stands at more than 1.5 million members of the VFW and its Auxiliary. Their voice was instrumental in establishing the Veterans Administration, development of the national cemetery system, the fight for compensation for Vietnam vets exposed to Agent Orange and for veterans diagnosed with Gulf War Syndrome. In 2008 they helped to pass the GI Bill for the 21st Century, giving expanded educational benefits to America’s active duty service members, and members of the guard and reserves, fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan. They were the driving force behind the Veterans Access and Accountability Act of 2014, and continually fight for improved VA medical centers services for women veterans.

The VFW has many programs and services that work to support veterans, service members and their families, as well as members’ communities worldwide. Learn why No One Does More For Veterans.