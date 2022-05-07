Riverside graduation set for May 13

DEGRAFF — Riverside High School will honor the Class of 2022 during graduation ceremonies planned for Friday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside High School gymnasium.

The commencement speaker will be the class valedictorian

Pastor Michael Mitchell, DeGraff United Methodist Church, will provide the invocation.

The class colors are purple and silver. The class motto is “Be bold enough to sue your voice, brave enough to listen to your heart, and strong enough to live the life you’ve always imagined” -unknown. The class flower is the snapdragon.

Class officers are Co-Presidents Chase Davidson and Brody Rhoads; Vice President Rozlynn Estep; Secretary Zachary Armbruster; and Treasurer Allison Buchenroth.

The high school principal is Kelly Kauffman. The district superintendent is Dr. Scott Mann

The 52 members of the Riverside High School Class of 2022 are Skylee Dereka Renee Angles, Zachary Shaun Armbruster, Hannah Marie Asbury, Alexus Nicole Brant, Grace Deborah Brownlee, Allison Abigail Buchenroth, Jayden Travis Burchett, Benjamin Joseph Carey, Xavier Allen Clerico, Kaelan LeAnn Copas, Chase Adam Davidson, Zachary Allen Duff, Rozlynn Nicole Estep, Deven Matthew Frilling, Gracie Mae Fry, Martha Godinez, Anastasia Marie Gonzalez, Sommer Rachel Hatfield, Alaina Byrd Heath, Owen James Holycross, Amerra Mai Huston,Malaina Madora Jenkins and Tyrique Anthony Johnson.

Also, Kara Jean Kauffman, Riley Brooke Leeper, Zachary Charles Love, Janessa Rose Magoto, Taylor Olivia Mees, Trinity Faith Notestine, Christopher Scot Ordean, Olivia Layne Perk, Elena Sue Recinos, Allison Faye Reisinger, Hannah Lou Reisinger, Brody Sheldon Rhoads, Karli Michele Robinson, Janessa Kaylyne Sacks, Madelyn Rose Sanford, Kirstin Amber Schlumbohm, Jaren Matthew Schneider, Andan Carter Short, Dylan Edward Lee Smith, Mia Renee Stallard, Landon Michael Stewart, Sasha Breann Stotler, Andrew Austin Thacker, Justin Kyle Thompson, Mackenzie Ann Waters, Kaylee Jo Williams, Jenna Kay Woods, Hayden William Wren and Rayce Addison Yelton.