New scholarships offered to Fort Loramie seniors

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation has an active committee of volunteers who oversee the creation of new scholarships and funds benefiting Fort Loramie students.

The DW Vanderhorst Memorial Scholarships have been established and will provide two scholarships beginning with the graduating class of 2022. Each scholarship will be awarded to a Fort Loramie High School senior with a GPA between 2.8 and 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. One of the scholarships will be awarded to a candidate enrolled in a two- or four-year degree program, focusing on any form of public service. The second scholarship will be awarded to a candidate enrolled in a two- or four-year degree program, focusing on engineering or business.

For information on the Fort Loramie Education Foundation, view the web site at www.loramie.k12.oh.us/FortLoramieEducationFoundation.aspx.