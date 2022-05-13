24 SkillsUSA schools named national Models of Excellence

LEESBURG, Va. — SkillsUSA has named 24 SkillsUSA schools as Models of Excellence for 2022. The annual program recognizes the exceptional integration of personal, workplace and technical skills into SkillsUSA chapter activities. This is the highest honor bestowed on chapters by SkillsUSA, which is among the largest student organizations for career and technical education.

One of the schools honored was Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua, Ohio.

The focus of Models of Excellence is student-led activation. These students learn and practice the skills that every employer seeks, including leadership, initiative, communication, teamwork and problem solving by taking the lead on all SkillsUSA activities. Their SkillsUSA instructors take the education of these students to the next level by guiding them, but never doing the work for them, elevating learning from classroom instruction to successful application of skills.

“Our Models of Excellence represent the very best in SkillsUSA chapter achievement and community involvement,” said Chelle Travis, executive director of SkillsUSA. “These students represent America’s future skilled workforce and are future leaders in their local 15 communities. It is a tremendous honor for these chapters and the recognition validates these outstanding SkillsUSA programs and schools.”

The 24 SkillsUSA chapters selected as Models of Excellence will be evaluated in June at the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference for top honors. A panel of judges will interview and evaluate each of these chapters based on their goals, student-led plan of action, results, evaluation and SkillsUSA Framework integration. Business and industry partners will conduct finalist interviews with students and advisors on June 22, a recognition dinner will be held June 23 and the top three schools will be recognized on June 24 during the SkillsUSA Awards Ceremony at State Farm Arena. The top three schools receive national recognition and the opportunity to share their stories through SkillsUSA in publications and trainings.

The Models of Excellence program promotes the intentional learning of personal, workplace and technical skills outlined in the SkillsUSA Framework for student development. Specific characteristics defined within each skill area provide tangible benchmarks for student achievement and chapter programming. Achievement is measured by student efforts in implementing essential workplace skills including personal responsibility, integrity, work ethic and organization in chapter activities. The hands-on approach of this program actualizes the SkillsUSA mission of empowering members to become world-class workers, leaders andresponsible American citizens.

UVCC SkillsUSA members are joined by members of the FFA, FCCLA and Educators Rising groups to showcase the aid that was collected within the school for those affected by the December 2021 Kentucky tornadoes. This event was part of their award application and a highlight of their story. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_skillsusa.jpg UVCC SkillsUSA members are joined by members of the FFA, FCCLA and Educators Rising groups to showcase the aid that was collected within the school for those affected by the December 2021 Kentucky tornadoes. This event was part of their award application and a highlight of their story. Courtesy photo