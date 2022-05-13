Billing shares UF Capstone Poster Presentation

FINDLAY — Brynn Billing, of Anna, recently shared a research project and findings during a University of Findlay College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences Capstone Poster Presentation for the spring 2022 semester.

Billing presented “Factors that Play a Role in College Students’ Test Taking Abilities.” Billing is pursuing a degree in psychology.

Students from UF’s Criminal Justice, Political Science, and Psychology programs narrowed their focus to a significant area of research in their discipline relating to interests developed during previous coursework, internships, etc. After determination of this area of interest, students are then tasked with the completion of a project relating to this narrowed topic.