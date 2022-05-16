Coin club presents scholarships

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Coin Club presented their yearly Scholarship Awards Thursday, April 21, at the Connection Point Church of God to three Shelby County high school seniors.

Scholarship chairman, Gary Yates, presented the third place award ($200 and a Silver Eagle $1 coin) to Anna Koverman, Anna High school; second place ($300 and a Silver Eagle $1 coin) went to Annamarie Stivers, Lehman High School; and first place ($500 and a Silver Eagle $1 coin) was presented to Addison Payne, Sidney High School.

This years Essay Topic: Did the Covid-19 Pandemic “Really Cause” a coin shortage.

All high school seniors in Shelby County are eligible each year to submit an essay to win a scholarship from SCCC. In 2022, nine entries were received by the date of the deadline.

The annual Coin show is Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Shelby County Veterans Center on Fourth Avenue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is the club’s 63rd coin Show.

There is free admission and parking. Food will be available. There will be 20 vendors at thee show.

The club meets the second Thursday of each month with the exception of July and August when there is no meeting.