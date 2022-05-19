Creative teens have a chance to win college scholarships

(StatePoint) An annual scholarship contest is once again helping creative teens pay their college expenses. Here’s what to know:

Duck brand’s 22nd Annual Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest awards nearly $25,000 in scholarships to the creators of the best Duck Tape prom attire. New and experienced crafters alike who are enrolled in high school or home school are invited to enter their beautiful and bold dress and tuxedo designs through June 8.

“Over the last two years, many students didn’t have the opportunity to experience prom at all, yet we had more young designers than ever before crafting at home and showing off their artistry virtually,” said Ashley Luke, senior product manager at Shurtape Technologies, LLC, the company that markets the Duck brand. “Now it’s time for the next generation of talented teens to put their creativity to the test.”

For important contest dates, more information about this year’s rules and to enter, visit StuckAtProm.com.

No matter what inspires you, be it art and animals or culture and high fashion, it’s your turn to shine. So pull out your scissors and skills and start making your award-winning masterpiece.