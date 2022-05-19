New Knoxville seniors to receive diplomas May 29

NEW KNOXVILLE — New Knoxville High School will honor its seniors during graduation ceremonies planned for May 29, 2022, at 2 p.m., in Ranger Gymnasium

The class valedictorians are Haley Fledderjohann, Alysha Katterheinrich, Jessica Miltner and Erica Weadock. The salutatorian is Parker Banner.

The class flower is the red rose. The class motto is “What takes us back to the past are the memories. What brings us forward is our dreams.” by Jeremy Irons. The class song is “On Top of the World” by Imagine Dragons.

Ryan Osborne will be entering the Marine Corp. after high school. He is youngest of three brothers that have all served in the military.

The guest speaker will be Preston Meyer, president and general manager of NKTelco

Members of the New Knoxville High School Class of 2022 are Parker Banner, Carson Bierlein, Jamiel Bucher, Preston Deerhake, Josh Deitsch, Joelle DeLisle, Haley Fledderjohann, Ellie Gabel, Avery Henschen, Carsyn Henschen, Max Henschen, Mitchell Johnson, Alysha Katterheinrich, Dakota Kennedy, Caroline Leffel, Rebecca Leffel, Matthew Michael, Jessica Miltner, Adrian Mott, Ryan Osborne, Joshua Peters, Carter Piehl, Jacob Ritter, Ethan Selhorst, Shea Stiles, Grant Temple, Melisa Waterman and Erica Weadock.