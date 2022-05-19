Holy Angels graduation planned for May 25

SIDNEY — Holy Angels graduation ceremony will take place on Wednesday, May 25. Graduation will begin with Mass at 5:30 p.m. in Holy Angels Church. The graduation ceremony will be immediately following in Holy Angels School gymnasium.

The class color is orange which means ¨optimistic, bold, eager.¨ The class song is”Good Old Days” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis. The class moto is “A winner is just a loser who tried one more time” by George M. Moore Jr.

Members of the Holy Angels eighth-grade class are Kate Kennedy, Turner Lachey, Henry Peterson, John Ratermann, Jace Olding, CJ Olding, Ian Stiver, Middle row- Lilly Tobe, Malayna Verdier, Jenna Baker, Brooklyn Fortkamp, Silvana Geise, Zoe Zimmerman, Vivi Chen, Anna Minneci, Front row: O´Keefe Cooper, Natalie Noe, Calvin Linson, Carter Rigel, Kayden Franklin, Kylan Foster, Liam O´Leary, Lukas Holthaus, Kyla McGinnis and Jayce Cotrell, Zippy Bezy.