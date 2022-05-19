Holy Angels graduation planned for May 25

The Holy Angels Class of 2022 are, top row, left to right, Kate Kennedy, Turner Lachey, Henry Peterson, John Ratermann, Jace Olding, CJ Olding and Ian Stiver; middle row, Lilly Tobe, Malayna Verdier, Jenna Baker, Brooklyn Fortkamp, Silvana Geise, Zoe Zimmerman, Vivi Chen and Anna Minneci; and front row, O´Keefe Cooper, Natalie Noe, Calvin Linson, Carter Rigel, Kayden Franklin, Kylan Foster, Liam O´Leary, Lukas Holthaus. Not pictured are Kyla McGinnis, Jayce Cotrell and Zippy Bezy.
SIDNEY — Holy Angels graduation ceremony will take place on Wednesday, May 25. Graduation will begin with Mass at 5:30 p.m. in Holy Angels Church. The graduation ceremony will be immediately following in Holy Angels School gymnasium.
The class color is orange which means ¨optimistic, bold, eager.¨ The class song is”Good Old Days” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis. The class moto is “A winner is just a loser who tried one more time” by George M. Moore Jr.
