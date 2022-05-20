SkillsUSA members win state competition, advance to nationals

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center SkillsUSA Chapter experienced another successful state competition recently, bringing home seven medals, including six state champions, plus a new state officer, and a chapter Models of Excellence Award.

The six state champions, who will advance to the national SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta, Georgia, in June are Emily Hess in the CNC Technician event, Ava Winner in Cosmetology, Aiden Shappie in Electrical Construction Wiring, Trinity Petty in Graphic Communications, Clark Yoder in Industrial Motor Control, and Xander Covington and Kayne Smith in Robotics and Automation Technology. Each of these students are currently preparing to face the advanced competition that awaits them on the national stage.

Sophia Walker, a junior in Medical Careers Academy was elected as a State Officer for the 2022-23 school year, and follows in the footsteps of out-going senior state officers Quinci Voisard, Medical Careers Academy, and Brian Del Real, Cosmetology.

The Quiz Bowl Team of Pre-Engineering and Design Technologies seniors placed an impressive third place in the state and brought home a bronze medal. Team members include Aidan Beachler, Isaac Bohman, Colton Gasson, Trey Ranly, and Gracie Russell.