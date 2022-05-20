Posted on by

SkillsUSA members win state competition, advance to nationals


Trinity Petty won the Graphic Communications competition.

Trinity Petty won the Graphic Communications competition.


Courtesy photo

Xander Covington and Kayne Smith won the Robotics and Automation Technology competition.


Courtesy photo

Clark Yoder won the Industrial Motor Control competition.


Courtesy photo

Ava Winner won the Cosmetology competition.


Courtesy photo

Sophia Walker was elected a state officer for the 2022-23 school year.


Courtesy photo

Emily Hess won the CNC Technician competition.


Courtesy photo

Aiden Shappie won the Electrical Construction Wiring competition.


Courtesy photo

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center SkillsUSA Chapter experienced another successful state competition recently, bringing home seven medals, including six state champions, plus a new state officer, and a chapter Models of Excellence Award.

The six state champions, who will advance to the national SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta, Georgia, in June are Emily Hess in the CNC Technician event, Ava Winner in Cosmetology, Aiden Shappie in Electrical Construction Wiring, Trinity Petty in Graphic Communications, Clark Yoder in Industrial Motor Control, and Xander Covington and Kayne Smith in Robotics and Automation Technology. Each of these students are currently preparing to face the advanced competition that awaits them on the national stage.

Sophia Walker, a junior in Medical Careers Academy was elected as a State Officer for the 2022-23 school year, and follows in the footsteps of out-going senior state officers Quinci Voisard, Medical Careers Academy, and Brian Del Real, Cosmetology.

The Quiz Bowl Team of Pre-Engineering and Design Technologies seniors placed an impressive third place in the state and brought home a bronze medal. Team members include Aidan Beachler, Isaac Bohman, Colton Gasson, Trey Ranly, and Gracie Russell.

Trinity Petty won the Graphic Communications competition.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_Trinity-Petty.jpegTrinity Petty won the Graphic Communications competition. Courtesy photo

Xander Covington and Kayne Smith won the Robotics and Automation Technology competition.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_Xander-Covington-L-Kayne-Smith-R-.jpgXander Covington and Kayne Smith won the Robotics and Automation Technology competition. Courtesy photo

Clark Yoder won the Industrial Motor Control competition.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_Clark-Yoder-1-.jpgClark Yoder won the Industrial Motor Control competition. Courtesy photo

Ava Winner won the Cosmetology competition.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_Ava-Winner-22.jpegAva Winner won the Cosmetology competition. Courtesy photo

Sophia Walker was elected a state officer for the 2022-23 school year.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_Sophia-Walker.jpgSophia Walker was elected a state officer for the 2022-23 school year. Courtesy photo

Emily Hess won the CNC Technician competition.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_Emily-Hess.jpegEmily Hess won the CNC Technician competition. Courtesy photo

Aiden Shappie won the Electrical Construction Wiring competition.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_UVCC_Shappie_Aiden_Pose-1-1.jpegAiden Shappie won the Electrical Construction Wiring competition. Courtesy photo