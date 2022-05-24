Superintendent resigns

SIDNEY — During an emergency meeting Monday night, the Fairlawn Local School District Board of Education accepted the resignation of the superintendent they had hired in March.

Chad Lensman’s role as superintendent was supposed to start Aug. 1, 2022, but instead the board accepted his letter of resignation.

In his letter, Lensman wrote, “Thank you for providing the opportunity to lead the district, but at this time, I am resigning my position effective immediately (5/20/2022). Good luck moving forward and supporting the district. The data shows that you have a strong district that is trending in the right direction.”

When contacted about his resignation, Lensman said, “Fairlawn has a great group of students, fantastic staff, and a supportive community. I wish them nothing but the best moving forward.”

According to Connie Schneider, superintendent, the board is currently exploring its options for the replacement of Lensman. Schneider is under contract as superintendent until July 31.