Local students named to Bluffton’s dean’s list

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for undergraduate students for the spring 2022 term.

Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list. Alex Rose, Anna, was named to the dean’s list.

Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement. Local students named to the dean’s list with distinction include Jordan Lessing, Nick Schnippel and Josh Webster, all of Sidney.