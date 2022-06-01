Learning to meet the needs of military service members

LIMA — The Wexner Medical Center will host a training at The Ohio State University at Lima for licensed Ohio behavioral health providers to help them meet the needs of the state’s service members and their families. Tier 1: Introduction to Military Culture and Deployment will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in Room 100 of the Life and Physical Sciences Building.

The training is free to participants and continuing education units may be earned at no cost:

• Ohio counselors and social workers: 7.0 hours

• Ohio psychologists: 7.0 hours

• Ohio chemical dependency counselors: 7.0 hours

Full class participation is required for CEs. No partial credit. If you require other accommodations, please reach out within two weeks of event for seamless access. For full CE information or to register, visit go.osu.edu/star-tier-one-2022.

Star Behavioral Health Providers (SBHP) is an initiative in Ohio developed through a collaboration with the Ohio National Guard, Ohio Department of Veterans Services, Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, The Ohio State University, American Red Cross, OhioCares, the Military Family Research Institute at Purdue University and the Center for Deployment Psychology.

The mission of this program is to create an opportunity for licensed Ohio behavioral health providers to receive specific evidence-based training that will help them meet the needs of the state’s service members and their families. Providers receiving the training will then be listed on a comprehensive provider registry that will identify them as having completed this training in military issues. The registry will serve as a valuable resource for service members, families, and referring professionals in and outside the military. Tier 1 is an overview of the deployment cycle and military culture. It is a great course for anyone who works with individuals who have served and/or their family members.

For more information about Star Behavioral Health Providers, visit http://www.starproviders.org.