Rotary Club awards four scholarships

SIDNEY — The Sidney Rotary Club has announced the winners of the Sidney Rotary Scholarships.

The club had 36 applications from nine different schools in Shelby County.

“The young men and women who applied were amazing. The Rotary Scholarship committee had a challenging job narrowing down the top candidate,” said Will Balling, Sidney Rotary Club Scholarship Committee chair.

The candidates are scored on the following categories; financial need, involvement in the community, academic achievement, leadership ability, and knowledge of Rotary. The top candidates then move on and have an interview with several members of the Rotary Scholarship Committee. During the interview, the committee can also assign points for their interview skills and other information learned during the interview.

This year the club awarded four $1,000 scholarships to Shelby County students. The award winners are Lauren Bergman, Fort Loramie, Brianna Fitzgerald, Jackson Center, Samuel Range, Lehman, and Kyle Low, Houston. The winners showed leadership and involvement within their community that displayed one of Rotary’s core values, “Service above Self.” From volunteering in community programs such as Big Brother/Big Sisters, Leadership programs to FFA events, these students have done it all. They have also shown leadership by serving as class presidents, FCCLA chairs, and leading fundraisers for others.

“We are very proud of what these leaders in our county have accomplished and know that they will do great things in their lives,” said Balling.