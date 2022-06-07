Anna students compete in Science Day

ANNA — Eighty students from seventeen local schools recently competed successfully in the 2022 Online “Virtually Judged” Ohio Academy of Science State Science Day held in May. After 71 years of live State Science Day competitions, the last three years required State Science Day to be held as an online platform due to the COVID-19 restrictions on large events.

Over 600 students from across the state participated in the competition where a total of almost one-half million dollars was distributed as scholarships and awards. Students presented independent research projects in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Receiving Superior ratings from Anna High School were Isaac Edelmann, Carly Koverman and Madison Prenger. Receiving Excellent ratings from Anna High School were Josie Gehret and Madison Jeffries.

Josie Gehret received the Osteopathic Association second place award, $100. Carly Koverman received the Association of Ohio Music Therapists second place award, $50.

The Anna High School science teacher who advised these students is Vicki Quinter.