The Edison Foundation’s Derby event raises over $9k for scholarships

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College had a successful inaugural Bet on the Future: A Stick Horse Derby event, raising over $9,000 to support scholarships for students in the agriculture and veterinary technology programs.

Eighty-seven people, including volunteers, supported the event on May 4 at Edison State’s Piqua Campus. A stick horse derby highlighted the evening’s activities. The event also included music and dancing, as well as hors d’oeuvres and specialty drinks. Guests sported traditional derby-style hats and attire, with prizes awarded for the most creative hat and best dressed.

Supporters placed bets on the races and purchased raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes such as a one-year pass to all Darke County Arts events, a custom-made jewelry box, and a catered greenhouse dinner. Three races took place, with the winners of each facing off in a final competition. The big winner of the evening was Rogers Grain, sponsored by Scoular and ridden by Edison State Jockey David Lewis.

“The first run of this derby event was a definite winner,” said Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson. “Many thanks to the sponsors who took a chance on something new and our team at Edison State who took the concept and ran with it. I know our students in agriculture and veterinary technology are grateful for the scholarship support.”

Bet on the Future: A Stick Horse Derby was made possible by Owner Sponsors Park National Bank, United Way of Miami County, and Edison State Community College; Trainer Sponsors Franklin University, Koenig, and Scoular; Handler Sponsor Wayne Healthcare; Big Gulp Signature Drink Sponsor Amy and Todd Crow; Dazzling Dance Sponsors Brethren Retirement Community, Bruns Animal Clinic, Ltd., Can’t Stop Running, Flinn Veterinary Clinic, Green Lawn Animal Clinic, Helman Bros. Body Shop, Homan, Inc., MVP Dairy, and Nutrien Ag Solutions; and General Race Sponsors A.M. Leonard Inc. and PSC Crane & Rigging.