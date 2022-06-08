Russia honors students

RUSSIA — Russia Local School has released its honor roll for the fourth nine weeks of the 2021-22 school year.

Highest Honors (4.0)

Grade 7: Annika Borchers, Celestine Borchers, Elijah Borchers, Hazel Francis, Ava Gibson, Summer Griffith, Madeline Hoehne, Aubrey Hoying, Hannah Phlipot, Samuel Phlipot, Samuel Prenger, Eve Rhoades, Elijah Schmitmeyer, Madison Schulte

Grade 8: Annabelle Armstrong, Bernadette Borchers, Jayden Gaerke, Maddox Goubeaux, Catherine Homan, Kourtney Phlipot, Charles Stueve, Faith York

Grade 9: Josephine Bergman, Vincent Borchers, Zebulon Borchers, Braylon Cordonnier, Cyril Cordonnier, Micah Grieshop, Shay Hammonds, Sayer Magoto, Grace Monnin, Emma Muhlenkamp, Isabella Phlipot, Landon Pleiman, Grace Poeppelman, Mackenzie Rose, Jacob Schmitmeyer, Hannah Schneible, Addison Shappie, Abigail Sherman, Carlie Subler, Benjamin York, Elijah York

Grade 10: Jacob Caldwell, Emma Dapore, Levi Delaet, Felix Francis, Alexandria Gaerke, Eva Goubeaux, Kori Goubeaux, Lillie Heitkamp, Saige Hoying, Cameron Leach, Laci Phlipot, Veronica Poling, Madison Rose, Jaela Shappie, Victoria Sherman, Carly Supinger, Sophia Vallandingham

Grade 11: Kody Barhorst, Michael Bell, Cecelia Borchers, Kelby Doseck, Ross Fiessinger, Abigail Fisher, Eliza Gariety, Reese Goubeaux, Makena Hoying, Isabelle McClenen, Janis Menzel, Anna Meyer, Alexis Monnin, Simone Puthoff, Zane Shappie, Kate Sherman, Audrey Stickel, Colby Monnin (UVCC), Miah Monnin (UVCC)

Grade 12: Lauren Borchers, Makenna Borchers, Ava Daniel, Sophie Francis, Riley Hammonds, Ella Hoehne, Rachel Hoying, Jonas Magoto, Jordan Meyer, Bailey Pohlman, Emily Sunderland, Lucy Tumbusch, Olivia Vallandingham, Isabel Voisard, Emma Hinkle (UVCC), Braden Lochard (UVCC), Ethan Luthman (UVCC), Aiden Shappie (UVCC)

Special Honors (3.6 – 3.999)

Grade 7: Keagan Baldridge, Will Borchers, Elijah Cordonnier, Hudson Francis, Gabriel Fullenkamp, Cassian Grogean, Andrew O’Dell

Grade 8: Kora Doseck, Callie Goubeaux, Claudia Hoehne, Annelise Magoto, Ella Meyer, Sienna Pleiman, Camille Saunders, Alivia Shappie

Grade 9: Ava Baugher, Emma Caldwell, Dominic Francis, Brookelyn Meyer, Shelden Pohlman, Zachary Robinson, Abigail Sullenberger, Jonah York

Grade 10: Samantha Bell, Jude Counts, Lily Fullenkamp, Brooklyn Klosterman, Isabella Magoto, Brayden Monnin, Hayden Quinter, Ben Rinderle, Mallory Rosenbeck, Carley Scott, Lily York, Mary York

Grade 11: Seth Hiatt, Chase Stueve, Jenna York, Benjamin Bohman (UVCC), Gage Rosenbeck (UVCC)

Grade 12: Jackson Sherman, Marissa Holscher (UVCC)

Honors (3.2 – 3.599)

Grade 7: Stella Baugher, Lily-Rose Francis

Grade 8: Anthony Caldwell, Leo Counts, Kylie Doseck, Cooper Francis, Kassie Harvey, Ashley Holscher

Grade 9: Lillianne McClenen, Ben York

Grade 10: Zachary Edwards, Adam Hoehne

Grade 11: Matthew Caldwell, Grace Holscher, Xavier Phlipot

Grade 12: Grant Saunders, Leanne York, Ambrose Cordonnier (UVCC), Jared Poling (UVCC)