Cedarville awards degrees

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University recently held graduation ceremonies for the spring 2022 with degrees awarded.

Local students receiving undergaduate degrees were Jenna Beremand, of Sidney, Music Education-Multi-Age, and Micah Condon of New Bremen, Psychology.

Kelton Moore, of Sidney, received a graduate degree in Master of Divinity, and Lauren Subler, of Versailles, received a graduate degree of Doctor of Pharmacy.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,715 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.