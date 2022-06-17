Wilson Health Auxiliary announces 2022 scholarship recipients

SIDNEY — The Wilson Health Auxiliary has announced the recipients of their 2022 scholarships.

The recipients are Aleah Johnson, a graduate of Botkins High School, who is attending Eastern Michigan University with a major in Nursing; Quinci Voisard, a graduate of Fort Loramie High School and Upper Valley Career Center, who is attending Cedarville University with a major in Nursing; Tristan Fleckenstein, a graduate of Fort Loramie, who is attending The Ohio State University with a major in Pre-Med Health Sciences and Rehabilitation; Shea Borchers, a graduate of Russia High School, who is attending The University of Dayton with a major in Nursing; and Eva Bolin, a graduate of Fort Loramie High School, who is attending Ohio University with a major in Psychology.

The Wilson Auxiliary awards annual scholarships from the profits of their Gift Shop and other fundraisers. This year’s recipients received $1,000 each toward the cost of their education. Forty students applied for the scholarships.

The 2023 Scholarship Application will be available in February. Those interested in applying should be a graduate of a Shelby County high school and majoring in the medical field. Scholarships are open to new high school graduates as well as continuing college students.