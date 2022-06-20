Ohio University graduates

ATHENS — Ohio University has announced its 2022 spring graduates.

Hayley Allspaw from Sidney graduated with a BBA Marketing from Ohio University’s College of Business.

Olivia Budde from Maria Stein graduated with a BBA Marketing from Ohio University’s College of Business.

Kiana Calvert from Sidney graduated with a BSIHS Integrated Healthcare Studies from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Marin Cook from DeGraff graduated with a BSVC Visual Communication – Commercial Photography from Ohio University’s Scripps College of Communication.

Mollie DeMarcus from Sidney graduated with a BSN Baccalaureate Nursing from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Sarah Hall from New Bremen graduated with a MED College Student Personnel from Ohio University’s Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.

Melissa Koenig from Sidney graduated with a BSN Baccalaureate Nursing from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Jadyn Mangen from Versailles graduated with a DO Osteopathic Medicine from Ohio University’s Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.

John Marchal from Minster graduated with a BSN Baccalaureate Nursing from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Danielle Morris from Versailles graduated with a DPT from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Nathan Poeppelman from Anna graduated with a BFA Interior Architectureand a BSC majoring in Media Arts and Studies – Games and Animation from Ohio University’s College of Fine Arts and Scripps College of Communication.

Troy Rindler from Anna graduated with a BSCE Civil Engineering from Ohio University’s Russ College of Engineering and Technology.

Marsha Ritter from Sidney graduated with a BSN Baccalaureate Nursing from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.

Chelsea Russell from New Bremen graduated with a AUD from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.

More than 4,400 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2022.

The graduates represented many areas of the United States and an abundance of countries, including China, Belarus, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Mexico.