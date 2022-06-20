Ohio University dean’s list

ATHENS — Ohio University has released its spring 2022 dean’s list.

Local students named to the dean’s list were:

Ohio University College of Arts and Sciences students Emily Mcclure from Versailles, and Courtney Batten from Versailles.

Ohio University College of Business students Joe Keller from Minster and Taylor Spence from Anna.

Ohio University Scripps College of Communication student Avery Allison from Jackson Center.

Ohio University Russ College of Engineering and Technology students Mackensie Littlefield from Anna and Jonah Brautigam from Sidney.

Ohio University College of Fine Arts students Nathan Poeppelman from Anna and Allison Roush from Sidney.

Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions students Leah Kelsey from DeGraff, Alicia Weadock from New Knoxvilleand Meghan Bell from Sidney.

Ohio University University College students Allison Mckee from DeGraff and Ashley Roush from Sidney.

More than 4,400 students qualified for the spring semester 2022 Dean’s List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.

Students from across the country were represented on the Dean’s List. Students also represented Angola, Guatemala, Oman, Bahrain, Canada and many other countries.

Ohio students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.