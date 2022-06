HARROGATE, Tenn. — Morgan Heitkamp, of Versailles, Ohio, was recognized for high academic performance during the spring semester at Lincoln Memorial University and was placed on spring 2022 dean’s list. Heitkamp was one of over 500 students recognized.

To be placed on the dean’s list, the student must be a full-time undergraduate student and have a 3.5, or higher, grade point average for the semester.