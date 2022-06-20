Ohio State Lima dean’s list

LIMA — The Ohio State University at Lima announces its spring semester 2022 dean’s list, which includes students who have achieved top grades for their work from 22 Ohio counties.

Criteria for the dean’s list varies by college. It is usually based on the GPA for that specific term and the number of credit hours taken. Many colleges require a minimum of 12 graded credit hours with a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Full-time local students named to the dean’s list were:

Minster: Joel Berelsman, Joshua Niekamp and Ethan Otting

New Bremen: Xander Stephens, Kyle Tenkman, Alli Jo Wilker and Evan Wint

New Knoxville: Morgan Leffel

Quincy: James Hamlin and Lindsey Heminger

Anna: Alicia Brunswick, Aubrey Hoying, Cole Maurer, Maggie Stiefel, Macy Wiktorowski and Allison Witer

Botkins: Crystal Altstaetter and Madison Wendel

Fort Loramie: Katelyn Barhorst, Desiree Fogt, Macy Imwalle, Owen Kitzmiller, Kylie Kuck, Carson Moore and Paige Rethman

Jackson Center: Elizabeth Hickey

Sidney: Joel Keiser, Michael Lipka, Akansh Mani, Morgyn Shoffner and Noah Ulrey

Part-time local students named to the dean’s list included:

Anna: Alex Brunswick