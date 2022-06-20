Ohio State Lima dean’s list

LIMA — The Ohio State University at Lima announces its spring semester 2022 dean’s list, which includes students who have achieved top grades for their work from 22 Ohio counties.
Criteria for the dean’s list varies by college. It is usually based on the GPA for that specific term and the number of credit hours taken. Many colleges require a minimum of 12 graded credit hours with a 3.5 GPA or higher.
Full-time local students named to the dean’s list were:
Minster: Joel Berelsman, Joshua Niekamp and Ethan Otting
New Bremen: Xander Stephens, Kyle Tenkman, Alli Jo Wilker and Evan Wint
New Knoxville: Morgan Leffel
Quincy: James Hamlin and Lindsey Heminger
Anna: Alicia Brunswick, Aubrey Hoying, Cole Maurer, Maggie Stiefel, Macy Wiktorowski and Allison Witer
Botkins: Crystal Altstaetter and Madison Wendel
Fort Loramie: Katelyn Barhorst, Desiree Fogt, Macy Imwalle, Owen Kitzmiller, Kylie Kuck, Carson Moore and Paige Rethman
Jackson Center: Elizabeth Hickey
Sidney: Joel Keiser, Michael Lipka, Akansh Mani, Morgyn Shoffner and Noah Ulrey
Part-time local students named to the dean’s list included:
Anna: Alex Brunswick