Midmark collaborates with state, STEM-oriented groups

DAYTON — Midmark Corp., the only clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, today announced a joint effort with the West Central Ohio Manufacturing Partnership (WCOMP) and Ohio STEM to advance STEM and bolster interest in manufacturing. This week, Midmark hosted 10 educators from seven school districts to learn about STEM careers, immersing K-12 teachers in STEM education to foster curiosity and build a solid STEM foundation among their students.

“It’s critical we proactively prepare our local youth to meet future talent needs,” said Dr. Tom Schwieterman, vice president of clinical affairs and chief medical officer at Midmark Corp., as well as chairman of the Ohio Department of Education STEM Committee. “As Midmark continues to be on the forefront of creating the digital ecosystem in ambulatory care, our need for local STEM talent will only intensify.”

During the event, educators toured Midmark’s facilities, learned about the skills needed to pursue STEM careers, specifically engineering and manufacturing, and received resources to better expose students to math, science and technology throughout their education careers, inspiring youth to pursue STEM opportunities in their local communities. Areas of focus included digital design and 3-D computing/modeling as well as electrical and software. Educators were also able to see a product in its early stages of fabrication to final assembly and understand the day-in-the-life of engineering and manufacturing teammates at Midmark. Today, most Midmark Teammates employ STEM within their daily jobs, no matter their role.

In addition to this event, through Midmark’s workforce development program, the company partners with several local high schools in Darke County. Midmark also offers a four-year college scholarship for a local student pursuing a degree in a technical field, which includes co-op experience as well as a full-time job opportunity after graduation. The company hires several co-ops each term in electrical, computer, mechanical and biomedical disciplines.

Midmark, which manufactures most of its equipment in Ohio, has also just recently completed the building of a technology center at its Versailles campus, facilitating growth in manufacturing and innovation while strengthening the company’s technological capabilities. Midmark solutions employ many of the STEM technologies which include clinical standards, advanced engineering within its solutions, mathematical modeling for quality monitoring and science-based techniques for optimizing manufacturing. Now more than ever, Midmark Teammates need to have deep acumen in the STEM discipline.

