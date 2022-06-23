University of Findlay graduation

FINDLAY — University of Findlay graduates were recognized for earning degrees and were invited to walk in the University’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 7. A total of 790 graduates earned doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees for the academic year 2021-22.

Local students receiving degeees were:

Chad Bergman, of Botkins, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Philip Cavin, of Versailles, received a Master of Arts in Education.

Alicia Garrett, of Sidney, received a Bachelor of Science in Equestrian Studies.

Steven Gehret, of Fort Loramie, a Master of Arts in Education.

Madison Grilliot, of Versailles, received a Doctor of Pharmacy.

John Hartman, of New Knoxville, received a Master of Arts in Education.

Stephanie Macke, of Sidney, received a Master of Occupational Therapy.

Jessica Monnier, of Houston, received a Bachelor of Science in Strength and Conditioning. Monnier graduated from the university with the academic designation of cum laude.

Grant Thobe, of Minster, received a Master of Business Administration.

Maya Watercutter, of Minster, received a Bachelor of Science in Biology. Watercutter graduated from the university with the academic designation of summa cum laude.