Miami University dean’s list

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the spring semester 2021-22 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Sierra Williams, of Anna, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Biology

Alyssa Merriam, of Botkins, earning a Bachelor of Arts in English: Creative Writing, Strategic Communication

Shelby Ayers, of Russia, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology

Ryan Schmidt, of Sidney, earning a Bachelor of Science in Business in Finance

Jon VanSkiver, of Sidney, earning a in Business, Bachelor of Arts in Accountancy, Spanish

Grace Olding, of Sidney, earning a Bachelor of Science. in Business in Marketing

Delaney Wilson, of Sidney, earning a BA Arts Mgmt & Arts Entrshi in Arts Management & Arts Entrepr

Mackenzie Scully, of Sidney, earning a Bachelor of Science in Speech Path & Audiology

Austin Pleiman, of Versailles, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education, Master of Education in Integrated Eng Lang Arts Edu, Literacy and Language

Natalie Dirksen, of Versailles, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education, Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Mathematics Edu, Mathematics

Morgan Frederick, of Versailles, earning a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in Mechanical Engineering

Mya Dirksen, of Minster, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Adam Ketner, of Minster, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Architecture in Architecture

Casey Topp, of Minster, earning a Bachelor of Science in Games + Simulation

Samuel Rutschilling, of New Bremen, earning a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in Electrical Engineering

Miami University Regionals has named students to the part-time dean’s list who earned a high academic standing and were enrolled in less than 12 graded credit hours and earning a 3.6 or higher GPA during the 2021-22 spring semester.

Local students named to the dean’s list are Tristin Thompson of New Bremen, Mark Smith of Sidney, Isaac Stephenson of Kettlersville, and Morgan Myers of Versailles.