Fort Loramie Education Foundation awards scholarships

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation is a broad based, non-profit community organization whose purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. Its charge is to operate for the benefit of students, former students, and all persons seeking education whose parents have been or who presently are taxpayers in or residents of Fort Loramie School District.

The 2022 Fort Loramie Education Foundation Scholarships were awarded to:

August “Jr.” Gaier Memorial Scholarship, $1,000: Gavin Kemper. His parents are Dean and Polly Kemper. He will be attending The United States Military Academy West Point.

Ben-Med Memorial Scholarship, $1,500: Quinci Voisard. Her parents are Roger and Kristi Voisard. She will be attending Cedarville University.

Brad Meyer Baseball Memorial Scholarship, $1,524: Evan Eilerman. His parents are Nick and Katie Eilerman. He will be attending Wilmington College.

Boyer Financial Group Inc. Senior Scholar – Female, $1,000: Jada Drees. Her parents are John and Tracy Drees. She will be attending the University of Findlay.

Boyer Financial Group Inc. Senior Scholar – Male, $1,000: Colin Gasson. His parents are Corey and Niki Gasson. He will be attending Purdue University – Fort Wayne.

Elmer & Marty Schafer Memorial Scholarship, $1,000: Jacob Puthoff. His parents are Jeff and Becky Puthoff. He will be attending The Ohio State University.

Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister, & Shenk Leadership Scholarship, $1,000: Aubrey Baker. Her parents are Jack and Annette Baker. She will be attending Heidelberg University.

Fort Loramie Community Service Club Scholarship No. 1, $1,000: Brooke Holthaus. Her parents are John and Kelly Holthaus. She will be attending the University of Cincinnati.

Fort Loramie Community Service Club Scholarship No. 2, $1,000: Jacob Sherman. His parents are Matt and Jenny Sherman. He will be attending Edison State Community College.

Homer & Mary Lou Bornhorst Family Scholarship, $1,500: Lauren Bergman. Her parents are Keith and Amy Bergman. She will be attending the University of Cincinnati.

Hugo and Thelma Meyer Memorial Scholarship, $1,000: Abby Wrasman. Her parents are Kevin and Amy Wrasman. She will be attending the University of Cincinnati.

James F. and Marcia L. Schulze Scholarship No. 1, $2,000: Zachary Pleiman. His parents are Mark and Jill Pleiman. He attends Wright State University – Lake Campus.

James F. and Marcia L. Schulze Scholarship No. 2, $2,000: Adam Siegel. His parents are Mike and Janet Siegel. He attends The Ohio State University.

John & Victoria Albers Memorial Scholarship, $1,000: Kaitlyn Grillot. Her parents are Chuck and Lisa Grillot. She will be attending Bowling Green State University.

Joseph & Mary Borchers Memorial Scholarship No. 1, $500: Owen Pleiman. His parents are Kevin and Shelly Pleiman. He will be attending Bowling Green State University.

Joseph & Mary Borchers Memorial Scholarship No. 2, $500: Riley Heitkamp. Her parents are Doug and Kristin Heitkamp. She will be attending Ohio Northern University.

Leo J. Meyer Memorial Scholarship, $1,000: Olivia Borchers. Her parents are Jason and Kelly Borchers. She will be attending the University of Toledo.

Madeline Maurer Memorial Scholarship, $1,000: Melissa Kunkler. Her parents are Charlie and Carol Kunkler. She attends Bowling Green State University.

Mike and Mary Jo Barhorst Family Scholarship, $1,000: Isaiah Scheer. His parents are James and Kalee Scheer. He will be attending The Ohio State University – Lima campus.

Minster Bank Scholarship, $1,000: Colleen Brandewie. Her parents are Jeff and Stacy Brandewie. She will be attending The Ohio State University – Lima Campus.

Osgood State Bank Scholarship, $1,500: Anna Detrick. She is the daughter of Dustin Detrick. She will be attending Full Sail University.

Paul and Veronica Perin Scholarship, $1,000: Cara Meyer. Her parents are Mark and Lynn Meyer. She will be attending the University of Dayton.

Post 355 Legionnaire, Auxiliary & Sons’ Scholarship, $1,000: Jacob Puthoff. His parents are Jeff and Becky Puthoff. He will be attending The Ohio State University.

Ralph W. Eilerman Family Scholarship, $1,000: Eva Bolin. Her parents are Lyle and Angie Bolin. She will be attending Ohio University.

Ratermann Insurance Agency Scholarship, $1,000: Anna Detrick. She is the daughter of Dustin Detrick. She will be attending Full Sail University.

Red & Black Memorial Scholarship, $1,000: Elizabeth Shatto. Her parents are Jason and Heather Shatto. She will be attending Morehead State University.

Richard and Shirley Simon Memorial Scholarship, $1,000: Ava Sholtis. Her parents are George and Kaye Sholtis. She will be attending Owens Community College.

Ted & Anita Barhorst Scholarship, $500: Luke Meyer. His parents are Dan and Christina Meyer. He will be attending Wright State University – Lake Campus.