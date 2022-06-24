Kiwanis awards $13,500 in scholarships

SIDNEY — The Kiwanis Club of Sidney awarded $13,500 in college scholarships to 11 local high school graduates.

The pool of candidates continues to be impressive and the selection process is always difficult. The applicants were involved, well-spoken, self directed and busy. They participated in sports, music, clubs, volunteer opportunities and work obligations while successfully juggling academics. Most held multiple leadership roles as well and were regarded as role models to the student population.

Samuel Range of Lehman Catholic High School received the Robert and Delores Peters Scholarship of $2,000. He will attend Miami University to major in Marketing. Also from Lehman, Meghan Chamberlin received $1,250 and Kathryn Stewart received $1,000. Chamberlin will attend the University of Toledo to major in Biology and Stewart will attend the University of Cincinnati to pursue Business.

Sidney High School graduates were also honored. Receiving $1,500 was Carson Taylor and Marco Orozco. Taylor will attend The Ohio State University for Business and Finance and Orozco plans to go to Boston University to major in Psychology. Korah Hudson received $1,250 and plans on attending Bowling Green University to study Exercise Science and Vocal Performance.

Receiving $1,000 scholarships were Addison Payne and Evelyn Schwepe. Payne will attend Wittenberg University to study Music Education and Schwepe will go to Grace College to become an archivist.

The Key Club scholarship of $1,000 went to Abbie Ragan who will attend the University of Toledo to pursue Political Science and Women and Gender Studies.

The Vera DoLean Scholarship is given to students who will study Early Childhood Education. Awards of $1,000 were given to Maya Thompson, of Sidney, who will attend Bowling Green University and Ainsley Manger, of Botkins, who will attend Heidelberg University. The recipients were honored at a Kiwanis meeting on June 8 at the Sidney Moose Club.

The Kiwanis Club of Sidney Scholarship Fund is administered by the Community Foundation of Shelby County. It is funded by Kiwanis members, former members, and gifts from the estate of Robert and Delores Peters. The club recently celebrated its 100th anniversary in Sidney and is always seeking new members to ensure that the needs of the children of the community are met. The organization’s motto, “Kids Need Kiwanis,” continues to be the local club’s mission. Members meet every Wednesday at noon at the Moose Club of Sidney. All are welcome.