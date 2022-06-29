Upper Valley CC hosts summer camps

PIQUA — Even though school is out for the summer, the campus of Upper Valley Career Center has been busy with summer camps.

Superintendent Jason Haak told board of education members during Monday, June 27 meeting that two camps took place in June. Camp Excel brought in 58 students in grades 4-7 to participate in activities ranging from Basic Building & Carpentry, Cosmetology, Engineering Imagination, Science of Bees, Planes, Rockets & Drones, STEM Fun, and Vet Science. Schools represented this year were Anna, Jackson Center, Greenville, Holy Angels, Houston, Miami East, Piqua, Sidney, Troy, Tipp City and a homeschooled student.

Opportunity Knocks Camp had 40 students from Sidney City Schools participate. The camp consisted of four different programs and allowed students to spend a day learning in each area. The programs were: Electrical Trades, Landscape and Natural Resources, Construction Technologies, and Automotive Technologies. The camp was funded with a grant from the Shelby County Midwest Regional ESC.

Haak said 210 Upper Valley Career Center students earned a total of 1,757 articulated credits from Edison State Community College. This spans 14 different program areas.

He thanked the board members that attended convocation. Nearly 4,000 people were in attendance to help celebrate the accomplishments of 472 senior students from 25 different program pathways.

In other business, the board:

• Approved local grant funds: Altrusa of Troy Grant, $200 for the Adult Aspire Program GED testing fees; Altrusa of Troy Grant, $500 The UVCC LRC Writing Contest Series; Ohio Department of Higher Education Adult Education Short-Term Certificate Grant, $19,129.34; and Hartstein/Favorite International Vocational Fund of the Troy Foundation, $4,980 for the Germany Next-Level Apprenticeship trip.

• Approved the purchase order to Gordon Food Services in the amount of $150,000 for 2022-23 cafeteria operations.

• Approved the purchase order to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in the amount of $83,089.01 for the provision of a school resource officer for the 2022-23 school year.

• Approved the purchase order to Bobcat of Troy in the amount of $83,848.04 for the purchase of a Bobcat TL619 to be used by the Construction Technologies program.

• Approved the purchase order to Lefeld Industrial & Welding Supplies in the amount of $86,872 for the purchase of eight Lincoln Power Wave 300C welders to be used by the Welding Technologies program.

• Approved the purchase order to Integrated Systems Technologies of Ohio in the amount of $71,100 for the purchase of three Fanuc ER-41A robots to be used by the Robotics program.

• Approved the purchase order to Project Lead the Way in the amount not to exceed $60,000 for the Project Lead the Way start-up at the Troy satellite.

• Approved the 2022-2023 Warren County CC Electrical Powerline Mechanic Program agreement.

• Approved the agreement with Nexus/New Creation Counseling Center for counseling services for the 2022-23 school year in an amount not to exceed $66,500.

• Approved the revisions to Board Regulation DLC-R – Expense Reimbursements.

• Approved donations: $800 donated by The Yannucci Family Fund of The Piqua Community Foundation to be used for the Culinary Arts ProStart National Competition; $250 donated by the gifting account of Barbara Hartzell through The Piqua Community; Foundation to be used for the Culinary Arts ProStart National Competition; $500 donated by The Our Kids Charitable Fund of The Piqua Community Foundation to be used for the Culinary Arts National ProStartCompetition; $1,000 donated by Melinda McBride to be used for the Culinary Arts National ProStartCompetition; $7,000 donated by Emerson Climate Technologies to be used to buy tools for students in the HVAC/R Technologies program; 15 Bullard Hard Hats donated by The Home Depot to be used by the Adult Division Advanced Manufacturing and Maintenance program; and 1,900 pounds of scrap shear steel donated by Crown Equipment to be used by the Welding Technologies/SkillsUSA program.

• Approved new textbooks for the 2022-23 school year.

• Approved the renewal of Property, Fleet, Liability, and Cyber coverage insurance premiums for July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, in an amount not to exceed $68,681.00.

• Approved the renewal of Student Accident Insurance premiums for July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, in the amount of $7,507.50.

• Approved the 2022-23 High School Student Handbook.

• Approved lunchroom prices for the 2022-23 school year. Breakfast will be $1.35; Type “A” Lunch will be $2.90; and a Box Lunch will be $3.30.

• Approved the Information Security controls based on the NIST Cybersecurity Framework as presented. Implementation of the controls will be prioritized by risk and will occur in a timeframe that is fiscally and practically consistent with the abilities of Upper Valley Career Center.

• Approved the 2022-23 Adult Division Student Catalog.

• Approved the 2022-23 Adult Division Practical Nursing Student Handbook.

• Approved Olivia Newman, Adult Student, Alumni, and Assessment Coordinator, as the Title IX coordinator for the Upper Valley Career Center District.

• Approved a 60 month lease with Perry Protech in the amount of $962 per month for the lease of a Konica Minolta AccurioPress c4070 for the Design and Digital Print Technologies program.

• Approved certificated contracts for the 2022-23 school year for Nathan Arling, $53,533, Pre-Engineering Technologies – Sidney Middle School satellite; Joel Baden, $58,738, Welding and Manufacturing Technologies – Sidney High School satellite; Samuel Green, $58,656, Pre-Engineering Technologies – Fort Loramie High School satellite; Amanda Koenig, $65,901, Medical Careers Academy – Piqua High School satellite; Emily Palmer, $62,365, Family and Consumer Science Instructor – Troy High School satellite; Travis Pulfer, $74,360, Construction Technologies – Sidney High School satellite; and Meagan Walters, $49,686, Ag. Science – Bradford High School satellite.

• Approved classified employment for the 2022-23 school year for Patti Boshears, $29,575, paraprofessional – Explore; Barbara Roddy, $29,575, paraprofessional – Explore; and Karen Weinschenk, $29,575, paraprofessional – Explore. All three contracts are effective Aug. 15, 2022.

• Approved classified substitutes on an “as needed” basis contract for Danielle Detter, custodial substitute, $11.40 per hour from June 8-30, 2022, and Danielle Detter, custodial substitute, $11.74 per hour from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

• Approved certified staff supplemental contracts for the 2022-23 school year for Meagan Walters, 140 hours from July 1 2022, to June 30, 2023, Career Tech Instructor – Ag. Science – Bradford High School satellite

• Approved supplemental contracts for position orientation for Nathan Arling, 40 hours, July 1 to Sept. 2, Pre-Engineering Technologies – Sidney Middle School satellite; Joel Baden, 40 hours, July 1 to Sept. 2, Welding and Manufacturing Technologies – Sidney High School satellite; Samuel Green, 40 hours, July 1 to Aug. 14, Pre-Engineering Technologies – Fort Loramie High School satellite; Amanda Koenig, 40 hours, July 1 to Sept. 2,Medical Careers Academy – Piqua High School satellite; Emily Palmer, 40 hours, July 1 to Aug. 14, Family and Consumer Science Instructor – Troy High Schoool satellite; Travis Pulfer, 40 hours, July 1 to Sept. 2, Construction Technologies – Sidney High School satellite; Meagan Walters, 40 hours, July 1 to Aug. 14, Ag. Science – Bradford High School satellite

• Approved supplemental contracts for orientation for Patti Boshears, 40 hours, July 1, to Aug. 14, 2022, paraprofessional – Explore; Barbara Roddy, 40 hours, from July 1 to Aug. 14, 2022, paraprofessional – Explore; and Karen Weinschenk, 40 hours, from July 1 to Aug. 14, paraprofessional – Explore.

• Approved a classified employee stipend for the 2021-2022 school year for Frank Tomasello, $1,200, parking lot monitor

• Approved Adult Education intermittent/hourly employment for Sheila Lundy, Adult Assessment Center monitor, $15 per hour from July 5, 2022, to June 30, 2023; and Grace Schmiesing, Adult Aspire instructor, $22 per hour from July 5, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

• Approved the resignations for the purpose of retirement for Bridgitte Michaels, Adult Assessment Center monitor, effective July 8.

• Approved the resignations of Karen Gonzalez, Karen, adult division, Aspire instructor, effective July 5; Mindy Kemp, cafeteria worker, effective May 27; and Brian Szwajkos, adult division, Aspire instructor, effective June 9.

The board’s next meeting will be Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room- Main Instructional Building.