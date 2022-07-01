UNOH dean, president lists

LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio has released its spring 2022 dean’s and president’s lists for the College of Business, College of Occupational Professions, College of Health Professions, and College of Applied Technologies.

Local students named to the president’s list for the College of Business with a GPA of 4.0 was Courtney Marie Inman, Anna, and Makenna Lynn Meyer, Minster.

Named to the dean’s list in the College of Business with a GPA of 3.5 or better was Frederick Timothy Bunke, Jackson Center, Chloe Ann Reese, Jackson Center, Noah Marcus Richard, Versailles, and Ellibleu Jean Roetgerman, New Bremen.

Named to the dean’s list in the College of Occupational Health Professions was Anthony Gerald Romano, Sidney