Anna Foundation awards schololarships

SIDNEY — The Anna Education Foundation held their annual banquet recently at the Shelby Oaks Golf Course.

The first speaker for the evening was Dr. Derek Billing, who is an Anna alumni and valedictorian of the Class of 2010. After his successful academic and athletic career at Anna, Billing began his pre-chiropractic education at Lake Superior State University where he continued his education and basketball career. Billing played one year for the Start Lublin team in Poland. He then attended Life University College of Chiropractic graduating valedictorian of his class. In 2019, Billing returned to Anna to start a pediatric, family chiropractic office. He resides in Anna with his wife, Jackie, and daughter, Palmer.

The guest speaker was Dr. John Granger, who was the superintendent of Anna Local Schools from 1997 to 2007. During his tenure at Anna, many exciting things happened, including the addition of the Auxiliary Gym, Milliette Auditorium, and 12 classrooms, which included two science labs. Dr. Granger was also instrumental in starting the Anna High School football and soccer programs. As he is entering into the retirement segment of his life, he continues to enjoy fishing and hunting. He resides in Edgerton with his wife, Connie, and has two adult children, Joe and Matt.

The Anna Education Foundation awarded over $80,000 to the 2022 scholarship recipients.

Merritt Alspaugh is the recipient of the Amy Zorn Scholarship ($1,000) and an Anna Education Foundation Scholarship ($1,000). He plans to attend Purdue University and major in Aeronautical Engineering.

Bethany Althauser is the recipient of the Donald & Evie Bensman Scholarship ($8,000). She plans to attend Thomas More University and major in Communications.

Zach Ambos is the recipient of the Berner Scholarship ($1,000) and an Anna Education oundation Scholarship ($1,000). He plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in Civil Engineering.

Brandon Axe is the recipient of the Joyce Ailes Scholarship ($3,000), Steve & Ted’s Services Scholarship ($1,000), and the Ehemann Family Scholarship ($500). He plans to attend the Hobart Institute of Welding enter the workforce.

Ashley Bertke is the recipient of the Xcel Sports Medicine Scholarship ($1,000) and the Anna Civic Association Scholarship ($1,000). She plans to attend Bowling Green State University and major in Nursing.

Hope Bixler is the recipient of the Lloyd & Bertha Harshbarger Scholarship ($5,000). She plans to attend Miami University and major in Biology and Pre-Medicine.

Carter Brandewie is the recipient of the Doug Evans Scholarship ($500). He plans to attend the University of Cincinnati and major in Electrical Engineering.

Bryce Cobb is the recipient of an Anna Education Foundation Scholarship ($1,000). He plans to attend Ohio Dominican University and major in Business.

Isaac Edelmann is the recipient of a Julie Richey Performing Arts Scholarship ($5,000). He plans to attend the University of Dayton and major in Computer Engineering with a minor in Bio Engineering.

McKane Finkenbine is the recipient of the Jason Banks Scholarship ($1,000) and an Anna

Education Foundation Scholarship ($1,000). He plans to attend Capitol University and major in Accounting.

Josie Gehret is the recipient of the Donald & Evie Bensman Scholarship ($8,000). She plans to attend Bellarmine University and major in Biology.

Carter Gordon is the recipient of an Eric & Trisha Prenger Scholarship ($1,000). He plans to attend Wright State University-Lake Campus and major in Middle Childhood Education.

Shelby Ham is the recipient of an Anna Education Foundation Scholarship ($1,000). She plans to attend The Ohio State University-Lima and major in Health Sciences.

Madison Jeffries is the recipient of the Waneta L. Nesser Scholarship ($1,000). She plans to attend Bowling Green State University and major in Cognitive and Behavioral Psychology.

Kaylie Kipp is the recipient of the Marvin Staley Scholarship ($8,000). She plans to attend the University of Cincinnati and major in Architecture.

Alexa Koverman is the recipient of the Class of 1983 Alumni Scholarship ($2,000) and the Bill & Bonnie Elsass Scholarship ($1,000). She plans to attend Bowling Green State University and major in Forensic Science Biology.

Carly Koverman is the recipient of the Karen R. Aumick Scholarship ($1,000), the Anna Civic Association Scholarship ($1,000), and an Anna Education Foundation Scholarship ($1,000). She plans to attend Bowling Green State University and major in Forensic Science Biology.

Megan Marlow is the recipient of an Anna Education Foundation Scholarship ($1,000). She plans to attend Wright State University and major in Nursing.

Gabrielle Myers is the recipient of the Linda Glessner Scholarship ($2,000). She plans to attend Wright State University-Lake Campus and major in Middle Childhood Education.

Madison Prenger is the recipient of an Anna Education Foundation Scholarship ($1,000). She plans to attend Arizona State University and major in Interior Design.

Molly Rioch is the recipient of the Carl & Delores Bartenstein Scholarship ($2,500). She plans to attend Wright State University and major in Nursing.

Lenna Rowland is the recipient of the Eric & Trisha Prenger Scholarship ($1,000) and the Gene Egbert Scholarship ($1,000). She plans to attend the University of Cincinnati and major in Biomedical Engineering.

Lauren Thornhill is the recipient of the Fred & Joyce Wells Scholarship ($1,000) and an Anna Education Foundation Scholarship ($1,000). She plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in Agricultural Education.

Lauryn Wolters is the recipient of the Lloyd & Bertha Harshbarger Scholarship ($5,000). She plans to attend Ohio Northern University and major in Early Childhood Education.

Grant Wolters is the recipient of a Julie Richey Performing Arts Scholarship ($5,000), Carl & Delores Bartenstein Scholarship ($2,500), and the Dorothy Kohlmeyer Scholarship ($1,000). He plans to attend Ohio Northern University and major in Mechanical Engineering.

The McRill Leadership Awards were also presented during the program. The Adult McRill Leadership Award was presented to Dan Bensman for his many years of leadership on the Education Foundation board. He was a member for 24 years and serving as board member and president. The Student McRill Leadership Awards were presented to Hope Bixler and Molly Rioch for their many leadership roles at Anna High School.

The Anna Education Foundation is a non-profit organization whose sole purpose is to provide financial assistance for enhanced educational and/or career opportunities to residents, employees, and current and former students of the Anna School District.

The foundation board members are Craig Albers, Deb Banks, Amy Bey, Blythe Egbert, Kathy Fogt, Leslie Pettit, Diane Reiss, Jay Schulze, Kay Wolters, Heather Wuebker (managing director), Alex Counts (treasurer), Andrew Bixler (Superintendent of Anna Schools), and Diane Bornhorst (executive secretary).

The AEF manages over 30 separate and distinct scholarships with donor-specific criteria. If an individual or business would like to create a scholarship or contribute to an existing scholarship, contact Heather Wuebker at 937-394-2011, ext. 255.