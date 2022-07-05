FCCLA members qualify for nationals

JACKSON CENTER — Members of the Jackson Center High School FCCLA attended the June 20 Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education meeting,

The members have qualified for the National FCCLA competition in July in San Diego, California. To qualify, students must finish first or second in their category.

Placing first in the state of Ohio competition in their category were Avery Jackson (freshman), the team of Corinne York (eighth grade) and Audrey Byrd (eighth grade), the team of Laynee Shields (seventh grade) and Kendall Hilbun (seventh grade) and the team of Cortney Copeland (freshman) and Maleah Kipker (sophomore). Each competed in separate categories to achieve their national qualification. Their FCCLA adviser is Vicki Kipker.

During the financial report, the board learned work continues on assessing the current state of insurance plans through the leadership of consortium consultant Horan & Associates. The bond market has turned and has eliminated any chance of refunding the 2015 bonds anytime soon. Other than the bi-monthly state foundation, major revenue streams have ended for FY21 and the gap between revenue and expense will narrow a bit over the final month in FY21 of June.

Superintendent Bill Reichert reported on behalf of the Maintenance Dept. that work is progressing on getting rooms cleaned and floors stripped and waxed. Additionally, 2 spare buses will be taken out of circulation provided the new bus purchased arrives on schedule. The new smaller (MPV) bus/van should also arrive soon. Federal and/or state grants were used to purchase all or parts of these.

PreK-5 Principal Ginger Heuker and 6-12 Principal Jeff Reese provided an updates on BrainSpring training going on for many staff to assist with identification and services for dyslexia. Also discussed were some of the unofficial state test results in Math and English in which it appears Jackson Center students were well above the state average and also showed great growth.

Reichert shared with the board a list of potential future capital improvement projects which included maintenance items that eventually must be completed, such as resurfacing roofs or replacing chillers, along with projects that will enhance the functionality or other aspects of the school, such as the storage/bus barn or more security cameras etc., should the means to fund these be available. Potential funding methods and totals, over the next serval fiscal years, were discussed and the board agreed that this should be an on-going discussion.

In other business, the board:

• Approved adjustments to the fiscal year 2022 budget as determined necessary by the treasurer.

• Approved the temporary budget for FY23 equivalent to 25% of FY22 appropriations, until FY23 is approved.

• Held a public hearing for the use of special education IDEA part B funds. There were no public comments on this topic.

• Approved school fees remain the same as the previous year.

• Approved lunch prices to remain the same for the 2022-2023 school year. $2.35 (K-3) $2.60 (4-12) $2.75 (Ala Carte) $3.00 (Adult). It was noted that the Ohio Department of Education did not renew the COVID related summer seamless program and parents would have to again apply to be eligible for free lunches for the upcoming school year.

• Approved an agreement with the Family Resource Center of Northwest Ohio which provides on site referrals and counseling services for students.

• Approved a contract with Cotterman and Company Roofing to replace a part of the 1980 roof not to exceed the quote of $252,750. Federal ESSERS III funds are planned to be used.

• Approved a motion to enter into executive session to discuss the employment of public employees.

• Accepted the resignations of Kris Soliday, middle school/high school language arts; Kris Soliday, supplemental contract as student council adviser; and Travis Pulfer, middle school/high school social studies.

• Approved the employment of the Hope Ruhenkamp as middle school/high school language arts teacher.

• Approved employment of supplemental staff and pupil activity contracts for Amanda Barhorst, student council adviser; Caylee Karg, head track coach; and Terry Brentlinger, head softball coach.

• Approved an adjustment to the certified pay structure by educational column pending a vote of approval by the Jackson Center Education Association. The changes include bachelors degree, $1,100 per year; bachelor’s degree plus 150 houra, $1,200 per year; master’s degree, $1,600 per year; and master’s degree plus 15 credits, $1,700 per year.

The board’s next meeting will be Monday, July18, 2022, at 7 p.m.