Goettemoeller earns Doctor of Optometry degree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Lauren Goettemoeller, O.D., of Sidney, Ohio, was among 134 students recently awarded the Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis.

Goettemoeller served as class president at SCO. She graduated Magna Cum Laude and as a member of Beta Sigma Kappa, an honorary scholastic fraternity for students who demonstrate exceptional academic achievement. She was also named to the Gold Key Honorary Optometric Society, the highest leadership honor attainable by an optometry student that is limited to 10% of the fourth-year class. Goettemoeller also earned the Optometric Extension Program Clinical Curriculum Award, which recognizes excellence in pediatrics and vision therapy.

A native of Sidney, Goettemoeller is the daughter of Bev and Don Goettemoeller. She is the granddaughter of Stanley and the late Alma Goettemoeller and Marjorie and the late John Lachey. Goettemoeller is a graduate of Lehman Catholic High School and The Ohio State University.

