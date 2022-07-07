A-Z award recipients announced

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Center for Leadership Development announced the second annual A–Z Nonprofit Board Award recipients at The Mosaic of Community Leadership Conference, held at Edison State on May 18. The award recognizes recipients for their exceptional work in the region and commitment to service and stewardship.

In addition to this recognition, the award provides nonprofit boards with a tool for self-evaluation and planning, as well as checks and balances that can be used at their organizations throughout the year. This is achieved by providing specific steps and actions that will help boards meet their organizational goals.

The A–Z Nonprofit Board Checklist consists of 26 criteria, which fall under six areas: Governance and Leadership, Human Resources, Financial Management, Friendraising and Fundraising, Communication, and Partnerships. The award offers Gold-, Silver-, and Bronze-level recognition. To be awarded at the Gold level, boards must meet at least 23 of the 26 criteria; to be awarded Silver, at least 19 of the criteria must be met; and to be awarded Bronze, at least 17 of the criteria must be met.

The following recipients were recognized this year.

Gold: Downtown Tipp City, Kim Bulgin, executive director; Mainstreet Piqua, Inc., Lorna Swisher, executive director; Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Melissa Nichols, Community Awareness & Opportunities director; Piqua Compassion Network, Rebecca Sousek, executive director; SafeHaven Inc., Doug Metcalfe, executive director; Samaritan Works, R. Michael Johnson, executive director; The Edison Foundation, Dr. Rick Hanes, executive director; The Future Begins Today, Katie Clevenger, executive director; and Troy Chamber of Commerce, Kathi Roetter, executive director.

Silver: Miami County Dental Clinic, Stephanie Silk, executive director; Partners in Hope, Carol Jackson, executive director; The New Path, Inc., William Lutz, executive director; and Tipp City Chamber of Commerce, Liz Sonnanstine, executive director.

Bronze: Seeds of Hope Ohio, Katie Vasil, executive director.

To be considered for the award, nonprofit boards need to submit the A–Z Nonprofit Board Checklist to the Edison State Center for Leadership Development by April 30. Nonprofit boards can apply for the award each year. Recipients are encouraged to seek additional recognition at the state and national levels.