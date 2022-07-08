New scholarship offered to Fort Loramie seniors

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation has an active committee of volunteers who oversee the creation of new scholarships and funds benefiting Fort Loramie students.

The John “Coach” Kremer Memorial Scholarship has been established and will be provided beginning with the graduating class of 2023. The scholarship will be awarded to a student who attended Fort Loramie High School for four years and is a graduating senior with a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. Applicants must have participated in at least one year of any sport in their High school career and shall be pursuing a vocational certificate.

For information on the Fort Loramie Education Foundation, view the website at www.loramie.k12.oh.us/FortLoramieEducationFoundation.aspx.