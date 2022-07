Miami University graduation

OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to students during spring commencement.

Local students receiving degrees were:

Ryan Berning of Versailles, graduated with a B.S. in Engineering, majoring in Electrical Engineering

Ryan Cavanaugh of Minster, graduated with a B.S. in Computer Science, majoring in Computer Science

Mya Dirksen of Minster, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Psychology

Brooke Elsner of Sidney, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in English: Literature

Samuel Rutschilling of New Bremen, graduated with a B.S. in Engineering, majoring in Electrical Engineering

Ryan Schmidt of Sidney, graduated Cum Laude, University Honors with a B.S. in Business, majoring in Finance

Jonathon Schmitz of Versailles, graduated Cum Laude with a B.S. in Education, majoring in Inclusive Special Education

Mackenzie Scully of Sidney, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Speech Path & Audiology

Mark Smith of Sidney, graduated Cum Laude with a B.S. in Applied Science, Certificate, majoring in Engineering Technology, Manufacturing Foundations

Kate Stammen of North Star, graduated Cum Laude with a B.S. in Kinesiology & Health, majoring in Kinesiology

Isaac Stephenson of Kettlersville, graduated with a B.S. in Applied Science, majoring in Engineering Technology

Tristin Thompson of New Bremen, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Applied Science, majoring in Engineering Technology

Zachary White of Maplewood, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Zoology, Premedical Studies

Regan Wuebker of Minster, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science, Certificate, majoring in Speech Path & Audiology, Autism Spectrum Disorders