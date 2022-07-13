Students compete at state science fair

SIDNEY — Holy Angels sixth- and eighth-grade students have earned Superiors at the district science fair at Edison State Community College earning the ability to participate in the state fair online. Josie Flaute, Turner Lachey, Ian Stiver, Calvin Linson, Anna Minneci and Carter Regal all earned excellent scores at the State competition.

Henry Petersen, Taylor Platfoot, Bailey Cotterman, Kari Stewart, and Avery Wyan all received superiors at State.

The award winners at the state competition were Anna Minneci, American Chemical Society Honorable Mention, $100; Kara Stewart, Ohio Tuition Trust Authority 529 scholarship, $1,000; and Avery Wyan, Dr. Lynn E. Elfner Young Scientist Award, $100, and an invitation to compete at the Broadcom Masters.