Students participate on internships

FINDLAY — Students from the University of Findlay are completing summer internships.

Local students on internships include:

Kara Wolters, of Maria Stein, is an intern for American Trim in Wapakoneta, Ohio, for summer 2022. Wolters is pursuing a degree in human resourses.

Joshua Kilgore, of De Graff, is an intern for Menards in Findlay, Ohio, for summer 2022. Kilgore is pursuing a degree in business management.

Riley Thobe, of New Bremen, is an intern for ABS Global in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan, for summer 2022. Thobe is pursuing a degree in animal science.