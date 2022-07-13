Edison State announces spring employees of the semester

PIQUA — Edison State Community College recognized outstanding employee performance during a recent All-College Meeting. Each semester, the College recognizes a faculty or adjunct faculty member, a staff member, and a team with an Employee of the Semester award.

Elizabeth Bingham, assistant professor of the Veterinary Technician Program; Dr. Amanda Bylczynski, assistant dean for Accreditation and Academic Effectiveness; Dr. Jessica Chambers, dean of Student Engagement; Trisha Elliott, coordinator of Client Relations & Program Outreach; Ashley Homan, enrollment manager; and Laura Quinlisk, Career Pathways adviser/Campus & Community Resources, were named the spring 2022 employees of the semester. The honorees were invited to enjoy a Dayton Dragons game from the Edison State suite at Fifth Third Field.

Bingham was recognized for her work in developing and leading Edison State’s Veterinary Technology program, which recently received initial accreditation from the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) Committee on Veterinary Technician Education and Activities (CVTEA).

“The accreditation process includes a significant report on the activities of the program and a site visit by a group of peers within the profession,” a nominator said. “In addition to successfully completing the report and site visit during this spring term, Elizabeth’s dedication, experience, and approachability were listed as the top strengths of the program by the visiting team.”

“Elizabeth shows great dedication to developing the program. It’s also noteworthy how devoted she is in supporting her students. This year’s initial group of graduates was able to take advantage of the many relationships she’s built with local veterinary offices to complete the clinical skills for the program.”

Bingham has been an employee of Edison State for nearly three years and holds a Bachelor of Science.

Nominated for the positive difference she makes on campus every day, Bylczynski “holds herself accountable and politely and professionally holds others accountable as well.”

“Amanda strives for excellence by ensuring both she and our community meet deadlines,” one nominator said. “She selflessly reviews others’ work products and makes suggestions for improvement — whether she will receive accolades or not.”

“She exercises unquestionable integrity. She’s direct and honest, and her actions serve as a model, which promotes trust and cooperation throughout the campus community.”

The Edison State Student Needs Team, led by Chambers and including Bylczynski, Elliott, Homan, and Quinlisk,was honored for their work in managing the Student Resource Center and Pantry at the Piqua Campus, as well as resources at Edison State’s regional locations.

“This team works to help students obtain basic necessities and resources outside of the classroom,” a nominator said. “The Charger Station food pantries have helped fill the gap for students with food insecurities identified during the pandemic.”

“Because the team applies for grants and requests donations from staff, faculty, and students, all resources for their work are fully funded. This is how the Student Needs Team demonstrates the employee core value of, ‘We will be responsible stewards of our resources.’”

Chambers has been an employee of Edison State for nearly four years and holds a Doctor of Education in Higher Education; Bylczynski has been an employee of Edison State for 12 years and holds a Doctor of Education in Community College Leadership; Elliott has been an employee of Edison State for nearly three years and holds a Bachelor of Arts; Homan has been an employee of Edison State for nearly four years and holds a Bachelor of Science; Quinlisk has been an employee of Edison State for five months and holds a Bachelor of Arts.

All Edison State employees who demonstrate a commitment to performance excellence goals, core values, and continued growth are eligible to be nominated for the award. Those eligible for the award are nominated by their peers and then selected by the Valuing People Committee.