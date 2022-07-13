Miami University president’s list

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the spring semester 2021-22 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Hannah Bey of Versailles, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Biology, Environmental Science

Audrey Allen of Versailles, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Earth Science, Sustainability

Hannah Vallandingham of Russia, earning a B.S. in Education in Integrated Eng Lang Arts Edu

Reece Fannon of Sidney, earning a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics & Statistics

Hanna Boate of Minster, earning a B.S. in Education in Primary Education PK-5

Bailey Althauser of Anna, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Strategic Communication, Psychology

Katelyn Hartings of Maria Stein, earning a B.S. in Business in Supply Chain & Operations Mgmt

Zachary White of Maplewood, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Zoology, Premedical Studies