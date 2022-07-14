Capital University honors

BEXLEY — Capital University has announced its provost’s, president’s and dean’s lists honorees for the spring 2022 semester.

Griffin Doseck of Anna and Alexis Shannon of Kettlersville were named to the provost’s list.

To be named to the provost’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.849.

Brody Hyre of Versailles was named to the president’s list.

The president’s list indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the president’s list, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Students named to the dean’s list were Elizabeth Allenbaugh of Sidney, Madison Hurley of Versailles, Ayaka Machimura of Sidney and Justin Nixon of Minster.